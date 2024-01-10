There have been and will be several moments this season when Temple very much looks like a rebuilding basketball program with a first-year head coach.

Tuesday night was one of them.

Playing before a sparse crowd at the Liacouras Center, the Owls matched the listless energy in the building in a 73-62 loss to ECU.

They didn’t shoot well enough. They certainly didn’t defend well enough. And on too many occasions, they just weren’t good enough to hit open shots, close out on shooters or make the necessary play to stop a Pirates run or shift the game back in their favor.

The Owls, who fell to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in American Athletic Conference play, led for more than 17 minutes in the first half and by as many as six with a little more than six minutes before the break. But ECU (9-7, 2-1) used a 7-1 run to grab a 33-31 halftime lead and then started the second half on a 14-4 run to take a commanding 12-point advantage it never relinquished.

It was all part of a 28-6 run for an ECU team that shot nearly 58% in the second half and 54 percent for the game.

Adam Fisher, Temple’s first-year head coach, aptly said ECU punched his team in the mouth to start the second half.

“And we weren’t able to respond to it the way I would have liked,” Fisher said.

The Owls had no answers for ECU’s 6-foot-8 forwards, Ezra Ausar and Brandon Johnson, who scored 18 and 15 points, respectively, and combined to shoot 12-for-20 from the floor and swipe 15 rebounds. And junior guard RJ Felton was the best perimeter player on the floor Tuesday night, scoring a game-high 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting.

The Pirates assisted on 15 of their 27 field goals and at the other end blended in some matchup zone looks to frustrate a Temple team that shot just 30 percent (9 of 30) in the second half, 36.4% overall and a shade less than 26% (7 of 27) from three-point range.

“They switched some of their coverage,” Fisher said of ECU’s defensive approach. “So basically, they're playing a lot of man, switching everything, and then they try to keep you on the side. We’ve got to recognize certain things a little bit quicker. We’ve got to be a little bit stronger with the basketball, and we’ve got to knock down open shots.”

Jordan Riley led Temple with 15 points, but ECU held him to 1 of 6 shooting and just three second-half points. And after enjoying his best shooting game of the season in the Owls’ win over Wichita State Sunday, junior point guard Hysier Miller struggled again, scoring just six points on 1 of 8 shooting to go with three turnovers and three assists.

Shane Dezonie started again but, like Riley, had a quiet second half after a solid first half. He scored nine of his 11 points in the first half and took just two second-half shots. Junior guard Jahlil White, in his second game back since reinjuring his right ring finger, played an efficient game off the bench, scoring 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting to go with a team-high seven rebounds.

Players were not made available for interviews after the game.

Temple will practice at home Thursday before embarking on a two-game road trip that starts with a game at North Texas Saturday and a game at SMU three days later.

“It’s the beauty of this league,” Fisher said. “You get ready to come back. Practice Thursday, Friday, gotta go do it again Saturday. And we’ve got to stay out on the road and do it again Tuesday. So we've got to learn from this, get better from it, and then hopefully see those improvements on Saturday.”