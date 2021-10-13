Logan Perez reels in Temple offer
When Logan Perez received an offer from Temple Director of Player Personnel Preston Brown last month, it came after years of already knowing Brown. After all, prior to coming to Temple, Brown coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news