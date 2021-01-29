OwlScoop - Losing a legend: Temple Hall of Fame coach John Chaney dies at 89

John Chaney, Temple’s venerable, larger-than-life Hall of Fame basketball coach, has passed away.

Chaney, who turned 89 years old eight days ago, was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001 while he was still building upon a remarkable career on North Broad Street that included five NCAA Elite Eight appearances, 17 NCAA Tournament berths and 516 wins. His coaching legacy includes 741 career victories over the course of 34 seasons, including 10 at Cheyney University, where he led the program to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1978.

In addition to being known for his early-morning practices, his vaunted matchup zone defense and his spirited press conferences, Chaney made it a priority to talk about racial and social injustices. He spoke out against the NCAA Proposition 48 regulation that mandated initial eligibility requirements pertaining to minimum grade point averages and SAT scores that were found to have adversely affected Black student athletes.

Several of Chaney’s former players came to Temple having to sit out their freshman seasons due to Proposition 48 and eventually went on to earn their degrees. Ernest Pollard was the first on a list that includes former Temple and NBA stars like Eddie Jones and current Owls head coach Aaron McKie. There were several others who followed, players like Huey Futch and Rasheed Brokenborough, who were denied an opportunity elsewhere before they got a shot with Chaney and went on to earn their college degrees in four years.

"Coach Chaney was like a father to me," McKie said in a statement Friday. "He taught not just me, but all of his players, more than just how to succeed in basketball. He taught us life lessons to make us better individuals off the court. I owe so much to him. He made me the man I am today."

Temple assistant coach Chris Clark, who was recruited to play for the Owls by Chaney and finished his career under Chaney’s successor, Fran Dunphy, paid tribute to his former head coach and mentor.

“He gave so many people an opportunity to go further in life. I’m not sure there’s a person outside of the Clark family that has had more of an impact on the Clark family,” said Clark, whose uncle, Dana Clark, played for Chaney at Cheyney State. “There are so many Clark family lessons we got from Coach Chaney. He was a pillar at Temple and in the North Philadelphia community where my family resided.”

Dunphy, now Temple's acting athletic director, spoke with reporters Friday afternoon and talked about how much Chaney meant to him, especially during the time when he took over for Chaney following the 2006 season.

Dunphy had in the past shared stories about how his late mother, Josephine, was always a fan of Chaney and used to make cookies for him.

"My mom loved him," Dunphy recalled. "And then, of course, he would make the biggest fuss over her when she would make the cookies, the Pizzelles that she would make.

"But he made them all feel good. He wrapped his arms around you and brought you into his family, into his life. And you can't replace that. You can't replace it. ... He made all of us feel a part of his world, as I said. And again, the legacy he has left, we'll be talking about it for a long time."

Front page photo by Tom Mihalek, Associated Press.