Lynn Greer III suspended indefinitely ahead of Saturday's game at Rice

Point guard Lynn Greer III did not make the trip with Temple to Houston for Saturday’s American Athletic Conference game at Rice and has been suspended indefinitely, OwlScoop.com has learned.

Greer, who came to Temple via the transfer portal after two seasons at St. Joe’s, was suspended for the first nine games of the season for NCAA rules violations that occurred during his time with the Hawks. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game while shooting 29.6% from the floor in his five games with the Owls.

In his Temple debut, Greer scored nine points on 4-for-8 shooting to go with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two turnovers in 17 minutes off the bench in the Owls’ Dec. 15 win at Hofstra. In his three starts – which came against Davidson, Rhode Island and Buffalo – Greer averaged 3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 3.0 turnovers in 17.3 minutes per game.

Greer played five first-half minutes off the bench of Wednesday’s 80-79 Temple loss at ECU, grabbing three rebounds and missing his only shot in that time on the floor. He did not play in the second half.

Jamal Mashburn Jr., the American’s third-leading scorer at 20.5 points per game, and Quante Berry have handled the bulk of Temple’s ball-handling duties, with Berry emerging as one of the Owls’ top guards in his second season on North Broad Street. In 14 games and nine starts, Berry is averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 50.5% from the floor and 37.5% (12 of 32) from three-point range.

Temple (9-6 overall, 1-1 AAC) and Rice (11-5, 2-1) will tip off at 2 p.m. EST on ESPNU.