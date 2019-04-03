Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 12:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Macon: "(McKie) has a passion to give back"

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Mark Macon and Aaron McKie never played a game together at Temple, but the two were teammates for Macon’s senior season while McKie sat out his freshman year as a Prop 48 partial qualifier.Shortly ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}