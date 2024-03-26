Former Temple linebacker Jordan Magee had a chance to improve his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine out in Indianapolis earlier this month and did just that.

Monday was a chance for 12 of Magee's former teammates to have their shot in front of NFL personnel at Temple's Pro Day at the STAR Complex.

In addition to Magee, several former Temple players spoke with reporters Monday after Pro Day drills, including linebacker Yvandy Rigby, outside linebacker/edge Layton Jordan, tight end David Martin-Robinson, cornerback Elijah Clark, safety Tywan Francis, defensive lineman Jerquavion Mahone, wide receiver Amad Anderson and quarterback Quincy Patterson, who was listed as a tight end Monday.

