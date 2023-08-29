Sophomore quarterback E.J. Warner, graduate linebacker Jordan Magee and redshirt-sophomore running back Darvon Hubbard spoke to the media Tuesday via Zoom four days ahead of the Owls’ Sept. 2 season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 2 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

You can watch Tuesday’s interviews with Warner, Magee and Hubbard here.

Jordan Magee

E.J. Warner

Darvon Hubbard

Magee highlighted Akron’s redshirt senior quarterback DJ Irons, junior wide receiver Alex Adams and redshirt senior tight end TJ Banks as players who stood out on film from the Zips’ 2-10 season last fall.

Although Akron had not yet released a depth chart as of Tuesday evening, Irons would appear to be the likely starter for the Zips. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller threw for 2,609 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 starts before missing the last two games of the season with an injury.

And in addition to his arm talent, Irons can move the ball with his legs, too, having amassed 610 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons with the Zips.

“They're a heavy pass team,” Magee said. “The quarterback has a live arm. His favorite throws are the field-outs. He likes hitting the field outs with a soft corner. If we're playing cover three, he's going to hit that field out with the corners playing seven yards off. His favorite route concepts are mash (a combination of two routes being run by separate players who are lined up close to each other on one side of the field) and dagger (another two-man route concept, where the outside receiver runs a dig route and the inside receiver runs a vertical route.)”

On the offensive side of the ball for the Owls, Hubbard spoke about how Temple is working to improve its run game, which ranked 129th of 131 FBS teams in rush yards per game in 2022.

Hubbard, who grew up in Akron and initially verbally committed to Ohio State before landing at Texas A&M, carried the ball just 52 times last season for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but both second-year head coach Stan Drayton and running backs coach Tyree Foreman have mentioned him this past month as a player who has continued to stand out in the running back room.

“The whole running backs room is learning to run through contact,” Hubbard, who arrived at Temple via the transfer portal prior to the 2022 season, said. “Also, just knowing where everything is as far as our double teams, our landmarks and who we’re reading. I believe our knowledge of that has definitely skyrocketed from last year to this year. It's also been way more fun. We have more of a camaraderie with the offensive linemen. …We honestly can't wait to show what we've been working on.”

The glue that holds the offense together is Warner. He's entering his second collegiate season, but it’s the first time he entered a season knowing that he was going to be the Week 1 starter.

Warner, who threw for 3,028 yards, 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to being named the American Athletic Conference’s Rookie of the Year,knows how important he is to the team and is confident in his abilities.

“Having a year under my belt, these guys really respect me,” Warner said. “They respect the knowledge that I have and that I know what I'm doing. I think hopefully I can be that guy again. The guys come to me when they need something or if they need to figure out how to go through a season. … I expect a lot out of my teammates, our offense and our receivers.”

