Published Jun 19, 2025
Maryland OL joins Temple's recruiting class
Kyle Gauss  •  OwlScoop
Temple's growing Class of 2026 gained another member on Thursday as St. Mary's Ryken (MD) offensive lineman Jonah Tarpley announced his commitment to the Owls.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Tarpley chose Temple over offers from East Carolina, Charlotte and Old Dominion. Tarpley is set to take an official visit to Temple this weekend as a committed recruit, OwlScoop.com has learned.

Last year, Tarpley was a part of a St. Mary's Ryken team that went 9-2, averaged 33.4 points per game and made an appearance in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game. Individually, Tarpley garnered All-WCAC honors and was to the MIAA Private Schools Division II First Team.

With Tarpley's commitment, Temple's Class of 2026 now sits at 14 committed players. That total includes a commitment from another Maryland offensive lineman in the form of 3-star John Watkins. According to numerous sources that OwlScoop.com has spoken with, the Owls could add as many as three more OL to this class.

