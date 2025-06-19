Maryland OL joins Temple's recruiting class

Temple's growing Class of 2026 gained another member on Thursday as St. Mary's Ryken (MD) offensive lineman Jonah Tarpley announced his commitment to the Owls.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Tarpley chose Temple over offers from East Carolina, Charlotte and Old Dominion. Tarpley is set to take an official visit to Temple this weekend as a committed recruit, OwlScoop.com has learned.

Last year, Tarpley was a part of a St. Mary's Ryken team that went 9-2, averaged 33.4 points per game and made an appearance in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game. Individually, Tarpley garnered All-WCAC honors and was to the MIAA Private Schools Division II First Team.

With Tarpley's commitment, Temple's Class of 2026 now sits at 14 committed players. That total includes a commitment from another Maryland offensive lineman in the form of 3-star John Watkins. According to numerous sources that OwlScoop.com has spoken with, the Owls could add as many as three more OL to this class.