Matt Fries talks about his Temple offer
When Temple knocked off Penn State in its sold-out season opener at Lincoln Financial Field five years ago, Matt Fries and his family were in attendance. Since then, Fries said, he imagined what it...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news