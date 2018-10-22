McKie extends offers to Wildwood Catholic duo during Monday visit
Temple extended offers to the Wildwood (N.J.) Catholic junior duo of forward Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White during a Monday unofficial visit for the Owls’ afternoon practice session held at Pearson-M...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news