Temple has finally made it official.

The university announced Wednesday afternoon that Aaron McKie will be named Temple's associate head coach in 2018-19 and the eventual successor to current head coach Fran Dunphy, who will step down after the upcoming season.

The move was first reported back on March 30 by The Fieldhouse's Seth Davis. OwlScoop.com has confirmed that McKie will receive a five-year contract, with that first year taking effect when McKie takes over as the Owls' head coach.

McKie, who has worked as an assistant on Dunphy's staff during the past four seasons, was an assistant coach for six seasons with his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, from 2007 to 2013. And the North Philadelphia native and former Simon Gratz High School star will come full circle to lead the program that launched his career.

McKie played for Hall of Fame coach John Chaney from 1991 to 1994 and became the program's sixth all-time leading scorer with 1,650 career points. He started all 92 games in which he played over those three seasons, leading Temple to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Elite Eight in 1993.

McKie's 13-year NBA career started when he was selected 17th overall in the first round of the 1994 NBA Draft by the Portlant Trail Blazers. His most memorable season came in 2000-01, when he was named the league's Sixth Man of the Year and helped the Sixers reach the 2001 NBA Finals.

The press release issued by Temple Wednesday afternoon said President Richard Englert and Board of Trustees Chair Patrick J. O'Connor chose McKie as Dunphy's successor based upon the recommendation of Athletic Director Pat Kraft.

"It's an awesome honor," McKie told OwlScoop.com in an interview Wednesday evening. "To be succeeding Coach Dunphy, who's a really, really good coach and a really, really good basketball mind and an even better person, and to be coming into my alma mater, it's great. I can't even put it into words. It was a dream school for me coming out of high school, wanting to play college basketball there for Coach John Chaney. And now, having the opportunity to learn and coach under Fran Dunphy, and then at some point be in position to run my own program, it's a dream come true for me, especially being a Philly kid."

Dunphy, who compiled 310 wins during his 17-year tenure as Penn's head coach, took over for Chaney prior to the 2006-07 season. The Owls have gone 247-152 during his 12 seasons at the helm and advanced to seven NCAA Tournaments, winning two NCAA Tournament games, one in 2011 and one in 2013.

Dunphy has led Temple to four conference championships, including three consecutive Atlantic 10 Tournament championships in 2008, 2009 and 2010, and an American Athletic Conference regular-season title in 2016. He has also won four conference coach of the year awards during his Temple tenure.

"Coaching and teaching have been my life for a long time, and I have been so blessed and honored to stay home in Philadelphia and coach at three legendary and world-class universities," Dunphy said in the release issued Wednesday afternoon. "While the decision to step down after next season is a difficult one, I am excited that Aaron will continue to lead our program in the years ahead. My sincere appreciation to President Englert, the Board of Trustees and Dr. Kraft for their incredible support through the years. We have basketball to play next season, and I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead."

"There is no better illustration of excellence and integrity—and there's no better ambassador for Temple—than Fran Dunphy," Englert said in Wednesday's announcement. "Coach Dunphy's commitment to developing his players and to promoting academics, both among his student-athletes and our general student body, has rightfully made him one of the most admired men in college basketball."

Wednesday’s announcement comes in advance of the next NCAA live recruiting period, which starts Friday. Temple is looking to stay involved in the recruitment of several prominent class of 2019 recruits, including local standouts like Imhotep forward Donta Scott and Roman Catholic small forward Seth Lundy.

"We'll get out and we'll continue to look at the same players that we've been looking at," said McKie, who cannot comment on specific recruits until they have signed a national letter-of-intent. "And obviously when you get out there on the recruiting trail, there are other kids that pop up on your radar. And so you put them in your future plans, and then you just go from there. There are some guys that we've been looking at collectively as a group , I think, that we all like. So that stays the same. And then moving forward, there will be some other decisions made in regards to recruits."



