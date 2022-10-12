American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco, Temple men’s coach Aaron McKie, first-year women’s coach Diane Richardson and a group of Temple players spoke with reporters at the AAC 2022-2023 basketball media day Wednesday morning.

McKie’s team was picked to finish fifth in the American in a preseason poll of the conference’s head coaches. Houston, Memphis, Cincinnati and Tulane rounded out the top four ahead of the Owls.

Aresco spoke about the idea of NCAA tournament expansion, while McKie, Richardson and players answered questions about expectations for the season.

Here are some excerpts from Aresco, McKie, Richardson, Khalif Battle, Damian Dunn and Aleah Nelson.

You can listen to those interviews here:

Aaron McKie

Diane Richardson

Mike Aresco

Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn

Aleah Nelson and Jalynn Holmes

Aresco’s view on possible NCAA tournament expansion:

“Sixty-four and 68 [teams], those are great numbers. They have worked extremely well. This tournament is the most popular tournament in the country. It is a unique event. There is nothing quite like it.

“And the question is when you expand the field to that extent, if in fact we were to do that, do you water the tournament down? Do you diminish it all? You obviously provide more opportunity for more teams. I imagine that there would be support for that. There would be support among coaches who would like a chance to be in the tournament, schools that would like a chance to be in the tournament.”

Aresco’s perspective of how fans would react to a larger tournament pool:

“But the question then becomes, do you create some fatigue with viewers? I don’t know. Maybe you create even more excitement. Obviously, you create more games, you create more inventory for the network’s…. Do the network’s want that much inventory? Do they feel they can adequately televise it, cover it?”

McKie on Khalif Battle’s return:

“Well, obviously his ability to shoot the ball and score the ball, which is something we desperately needed last year, [for] segments of the season. He will add that. He’ll give us that scoring and shooting punch. And he’s another guy who defenses have to really keep a close eye on, so we’re looking forward to that and we’re certainly happy to have him back.”

McKie on Zach Hicks and Hysier Miller:

“They’re cornerstones. They are future cornerstones for this program. They responded last year where they got significant minutes and meaningful minutes. And they responded in that time that they got.

“They had a really good summer. Their bodies got stronger. They got a better understanding of the game. And I think with experience and being able to play and getting stronger at the college level, especially coming from high school and going to college, the game starts to slow down. And I think the game is really slowing down for those guys, and it’s going to help them continue to grow as elite players that I think they can be.”

Battle on his recovery from a broken foot that limited his season to seven games last year:

“My health is great right now. Hopefully, it stays that way. I think it will this year. I’ve been really focused on getting in the training room and getting some extra treatment lately, but I feel great. I feel great. I think the team is great, and I am just ready to get out there and play.”

Damian Dunn on Temple’s newcomers and how they have adjusted:

“I think the transition for all of us has been pretty smooth for the most part. We’re a welcoming community, like the team we have here, previous to the guys who were new to the program, like we’re all welcoming, we’re all humble.

“We’re all like family. We treat each other like we’re brothers. So I really felt like it was easy for all of the new guys just to acclimate and just be comfortable with just being themselves around us. And I think that’s what made the transition on court a lot smoother as well. Everyday we are learning about those guys. We are learning about each other, and we attack it every day with the same mindset. And I feel like they’ve been valuable assets since day one…”

Richardson on her offensive philosophy:

“We have an offense and we call it an equal opportunity offense,” Richardson said. “So we want everybody to score. It is great that I have come into a program where we’ve got scorers here already, and we bought some scorers in. So with that mantra where equal opportunity [offense] scores, it will work well for us. We want everybody to be able to score the ball."

Richardson on how she manages expectations:

“Well, the very first thing I look at is our skill development piece and getting our players to be better than they were. I believe that if we can work on that skill development piece, our expectations will differ each and every time. And rather than putting a goal on a board without having any fluff to it, we’d like to have tangible things and that’s the skill development piece. That’s the piece where the players are getting better. Better positioning, better footwork, all of those kinds of things. The wins will come once we’ve gotten those things handled.”

Towson transfer Aleah Nelson’s mindset coming into the season:

“The expectations are high. Being here with coach Richardson, year three with her, coming from Towson with her to Temple … the expectations are always high. We came from a 24-win season last season. So the expectations are to have a winning season and to win the championship. That is the only expectation that we have is to win. So it's really high, but it is something that is very achievable and we are all capable of doing that.”