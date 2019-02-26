Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 22:57:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Memphis hands Temple 81-73 loss

Associated Press
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Jeremiah Martin had 30 points as Memphis defeated Temple 81-73 on Tuesday night.Kyvon Davenport had 12 points for Memphis (18-11, 10-6 American Athletic Conference). Antwann Jones...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}