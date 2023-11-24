Temple entered Friday afternoon’s season finale against Memphis with little to play for in terms of postseason play.

Instead, as second-year head coach Stan Drayton saw it, the Owls were playing for their 14 seniors, doing what they could to send their teammates off on the right foot and create some positive momentum for the offseason.

They just could not get the job done in a 45-21 loss to Memphis, closing out a disappointing season with a 3-9 record for the second consecutive year. The Owls won just one American Athletic Conference game in 2023, and Drayton has yet to win on the road as the program’s head coach.

The Owls finished with 465 yards of total offense on the day, 20 more than Memphis (9-3, 6-2), but they could not convert those yards into points. Outside of its three touchdown drives, Temple had six turnovers on downs, one interception and one punt.

“We put up a lot of yards, just nonproductive drives,” Drayton said. “We had some self-inflicted things offensively. False starts, interception in the red zone. It's tough to overcome those things. I thought there were some calls that could go our way.”

Memphis, on the other hand, looked good from the jump. The Tigers scored on their first play from scrimmage when quarterback Seth Henigan found receiver Joseph Scates for a 54-yard touchdown. Scates blew by cornerback Daiyaan Hawkins and found daylight, and Memphis went up 7-0 in just 18 seconds.

Temple answered back thanks, in large part, to running back Darvon Hubbard. He had four carries for 60 yards on Temple’s first drive, including a 49-yard touchdown run to cap off the possession. He finished with 10 carries for 95 yards and the score, but his workload was drastically reduced in the second half.

“I think Hubbard has been steadily getting better over the last half of the season,” Drayton said of the redshirt sophomore, who wrapped up his second season with the Owls after transferring from Texas A&M. “You started to see the timing behind the scheme. He has found a way to make guys with less experience right with his patience, vision and ability to anticipate and break tackles. So that’s something that I’m really happy for.”

After that, the momentum shifted firmly toward Memphis. The Tigers rattled off an eight-play, 75-yard drive to go up 14-6 and remained in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

The second quarter (more on that later) was the beginning of the end for the Owls.

At halftime, the Tigers led 28-6, and the Owls’ hope had seemingly drained. Then, Temple opened the second half with a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and cut the deficit to two scorers.

Warner started the drive with back-to-back, six-yard completions to wide receivers Ian Stewart and Amad Anderson Jr. A 24-yard run and nine-yard reception by Hubbard set up a 29-yard touchdown reception from Anderson.

With that touchdown pass, Warner etched himself in Temple’s record books, tying Brian Broomell and P.J. Walker for the most passing touchdowns in a season with 22. He later broke the record when he found Anderson down the field for a 75-yard score with a little more than two minutes left to play.

After the game, Warner seemed proud of his performance and his teammates, noting how much adversity the squad had faced during the season.

“We've been through a lot,” Warner said. “A lot hasn't gone our way. We see where we need to improve. It will make us stronger on the back end.”

The Owls just could not find a way back into the game. They went 1-for-6 on fourth downs Friday afternoon, often getting across midfield before the offense stalled and turned the ball over.

“I made some aggressive fourth down calls through the course of the game,” Drayton said, “just knowing what Memphis can put out there from a production in their offense.”

The Owls had dreams of competing for an American Athletic title or a bowl game, but they could not overcome the injuries and poor play that plagued them all season. Friday, they were missing their best defensive player, linebacker Jordan Magee, who had biceps surgery this week, and safeties Alex Odom and Tywan Francis missed the game with concussions.

Along the way, they lost key defensive players like Georgia Tech transfer K.J. Miles (during the preseason) and Miami transfer Allan Haye (in the Tulsa game) to season-ending injuries and once again endured multiple injuries on the offensive line.

Regardless, Drayton is focused on the next steps, as December’s National Signing Day is right around the corner.

“We have to prepare for guys that have eligibility left,” Drayton said. “A lot of those conversations have already started. Declaring for the draft starts in January. The portal window opens sooner than that. We want the best for our players. It's fluid right now.”