Michael Holcomb Jr. commits on heels of Owls' big OV weekend

A California judge on Friday night a little bit past 9 p.m. ET granted approval to the NCAA’s landmark settlement.
This week's pod includes part of our interview with UIC point guard transfer Jordan Mason and much more.
Temple is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Find out who is visiting here.
The UIC transfer spoke with OwlScoop Wednesday about why he committed to the Owls and what he brings to the program.
The well-attended athletics event included media availability with Adam Fisher, K.C. Keeler and Diane Richardson.
A California judge on Friday night a little bit past 9 p.m. ET granted approval to the NCAA’s landmark settlement.
This week's pod includes part of our interview with UIC point guard transfer Jordan Mason and much more.
Temple is set to host its biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Find out who is visiting here.