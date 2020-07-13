 Florida linebacker Nic Mitchell commits to the Temple Owls
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 12:04:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Mitchell locks in Temple commitment

Sam Neumann
OwlScoop.com

After taking a virtual visit with Temple on Friday, Nic Mitchell turned to his father and told him, “It’s time to lock in.”On Monday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Mandarin High...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}