Monday notebook: Carey updates injuries, what went wrong in Rutgers loss

Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference Monday afternoon following the Owls’ 61-14 blowout loss at Rutgers. The third-year head coach updated the media on injuries and offered some analysis from Saturday’s contest.

“The defense was on the field too long, and the offensive execution wasn’t very good,” Carey said. “Then a key special teams turnover coupled with six penalties in the game. You stir all that up in a pot, and you boil it, you get what we got on Saturday, which wasn’t very good.”

Carey said starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who got injured in the third quarter of Saturday’s game, is “week to week” with a lower-body injury. Mathis was seen walking on the sideline with a boot on Saturday.

Carey added he’s hoping week to week doesn’t turn out to be four to six weeks, but the staff is unsure how long Mathis will be out. If Mathis does miss time, true freshman Justin Lynch will start in his place with Mariano Valenti serving as the backup.

Lynch failed to complete a pass against Rutgers in three attempts and turned the ball over twice, as he threw a pick-six in the third quarter and fumbled in the fourth quarter.

Carey also offered up injury updates on tight end David Martin-Robinson and safety DaeSean Winston. Martin-Robinson will have surgery on Thursday and miss a couple of months, Carey said, citing a blow to the Owls' passing game. The team hopes to get him back later in the season, while Winston is considered “day to day.”

Carey also touched on some of the team’s struggles from Saturday and their upcoming game at Akron this Saturday.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of the press conference.

Carey on the defense struggling to stop Rutgers at the goal line:

“I don’t know that there is an in the weeds thing more than, you know, the defense was on short fields a lot early in the game. Then with some return yardage we gave up, they were on short fields. They were out there a lot. It is tough to say that they played good in spots because when you give up that many points, you can’t really say that.”

Carey on Akron’s quarterbacks Nelson Kato and D.J. Irons:

“Nelson, we played against a few years ago (when Carey was the head coach at Northern Illinois), and I don’t think he finished the game. I think he got injured, but he’s definitely an elusive guy with good arm talent, and then their backup who came in moved the ball quite well on Saturday. I don’t know who will start … but both are capable.”

Carey on his confidence with Lynch potentially starting:

“Justin has done a good job in camp. You know, he won the No. 2 job as a true freshman, and that alone is quite a statement for him to come in and grasp the offense and operate the offense, then execute the offense at a high level to earn the No. 2 job. We got a lot of confidence in him.”

Carey on Lynch’s performance from Saturday:

“He had a mechanical issue on the one (pass) he sailed. Certainly, if he wasn’t nervous, I don’t think he’s human, you know, his first college game, and he gets thrown into the fire like that. Certainly nervous, certainly mechanical.”

Carey on the team replacing Martin-Robinson’s snaps:

“[Darius Pittman] obviously played a ton in that game even when [Martin-Robinson] was in. We have a lot of confidence in him and [James Della Pesca], and you saw Connor Noble in there. He had a great camp as a true freshman as well. He’s a really tough and hard-nosed football player. Those guys will see a lot and so will the other guys in the room. It will be certainly by committee.”

Carey on the offense’s slow start on Saturday:

“Certainly, nerves played a part in that. Lack of execution played a part in that. Field position on the first one didn’t help. When you have a game like that, there is not one thing you can point to and say ‘That was it.’ It was, you know, a lot of things. Those things I just mentioned were certainly part of it and there were more too.”

Carey on if the team will continue to use three safeties on defense:

“I think that is always a part [of it]. You have different personnel packages for your defense that you are going to always carry at different times for different teams. Certainly, felt like that gave us our best opportunity in this game. We will see going forward. We are multiple on defense, and we will continue to be.”

Carey on the play of running back Edward Saydee:

“He ran hard at times. I certainly think that you know, out of the backs he played the best, and he obviously played the most. But certainly was not good enough, and I think he would say the same thing there. But yeah, he definitely had a few moments there.”

Front page photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports