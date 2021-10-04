Monday notebook: Carey prepares for No. 5 Cincinnati

Temple coach Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference Monday, where he updated the media on some injured players, recapped the team’s 34-31 victory over Memphis, and previewed Temple's matchup with No. 5 Cincinnati on Friday night.

“Obviously, happy with the outcome, there is a lot of things in there that we have to get better at and continue to strive to improve,” Carey said. “We did a lot of things good, but there is a lot that we have to do better. You never arrive. It is about the journey.”

The third-year head coach said he’s “hopeful” wide receiver Randle Jones, who has missed the last two games with an injury, will be available for Friday’s game, but his status is still up in the air. He also mentioned fellow wideout Jadan Blue is considered day to day after taking a big hit in the third quarter of the Memphis game.

Carey added that safety M.J. Griffin and linebacker Jordan Magee are expected to be fine after colliding with one another Saturday.

On the depth chart front, Carey said Yvandy Rigby played at a high level in practice to earn the starting BUBO position over Kwantel Raines, who is not injured despite not playing against Memphis.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of Carey's press conference.

Carey on Cincinnati’s skill level:

“Looking at Cincinnati, they are a good football team. Really good on defense, really good on offense and, you know, really good on special teams too. They force you into mistakes, which is good. Well coached and all that stuff. It’ll be a challenge going on the road to as good as Friday night environment but will probably play in a night environment like that.”

Carey on what the win against Memphis meant to the team:

“Obviously, we are aware of the difference between our previous week’s win and this one. It being a conference game and being the opponent that it is. Very aware of that, and we understand that. It doesn’t change what we’ve been doing and saying and have to keep doing and saying. We have to go back to work on this thing and keep getting better. We don’t address it all the time because it is about our work, but we don’t have our head in the sand.”

Carey on D’Wan Mathis deciding when to run out of bounds:

“He knows his body better than me. So, you know, we haven’t had any conversations about being able to play the quarterback spot, about being able to play it smart and well and execute it at a high level. I think all of those decisions were good decisions when talking about him running.”

Carey on Rigby moving to the starting BUBO position:

“Yvandy certainly earned that with the way he’s been progressing. Just felt like we needed to get him on the field and certainly want to see Kwantel [Raines] come back and earn some playing time too, which hopefully he can do this week.”

Carey on Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder:

“Today’s society is such a highlight film society that we see a highlight and out mind is made up about someone or something right then and there either good or bad. It doesn’t leave a lot of room for people to improve, and I think what you’ve seen on film from Ridder is he’s playing at a high, high, high level, and that’s because he’s working really hard at his craft. He was a good player. Now, he’s getting into that rarefied air of great player.”

Carey on the play of defensive lineman Kevin Robertson:

“It is good that he’s finally back healthy. He gives us a real veteran, strength guy in there that really is just, you know, he’s got that strength. A lot of our other guys are that strong, but he’s been that strong for a long time, instead of new strength, it is developed strength.”

Carey on the team using more three-down lineman fronts this season:

“As a football coach, you always have to be evolving and learning. If you are not doing those two things, you shouldn’t be coaching anymore. We certainly looked at all of those things. It is not you make a decision one day and that is who you are. You have to make decisions as they travel through based on information that you have, and you gain. That is how we have ended up where we are right now.”

Carey on the difficulty of playing on a short week:

“We haven’t done it a whole lot here the last few years. The place I was at before, you know, we would have short weeks all the time, especially in the month of November. We have a template to use. It doesn’t mean the coaches don’t get a lot of sleep, which is certainly the case right now. You've got to take two days and put them into one when you’re doing this six-day turnaround. It is just long hours is what it is.”

Carey on playing in front of a good crowd against Memphis:

“I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. Temple, and Philly really, for what this city and university has gone through with COVID, they deserve that on Saturday. They deserve to be able to gather outside, cheer and have fun. I was just really happy for our students, for our donors, for our alumni. Everyone who was there and our fans, too. Most of all for our kids. They put a lot of hard work in, and it is fun to play in front of fans.”