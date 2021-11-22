Monday notebook: Carey prepares for season finale

Temple coach Rod Carey talked to reporters Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference, just two days after a 44-10 loss to Tulsa that extended the team’s losing streak to six games. With the loss, Temple dropped its record to 3-8 overall and 1-6 in American Athletic Conference play.

“The guys fought extremely hard in the second half,” Carey said. "We had some offensive success in the second half. Obviously, none in the first. We started out the right way (in the second half) with a turnover and had a chance to get two turnovers in a row. We didn’t get that done to get into that game.”

The third-year head coach also said he had not had spoken with quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who intends to enter the transfer portal, since Saturday’s game. Carey added that Mathis’ decision did come as a surprise to him.

Carey said wide receiver Randle Jones was diagnosed with a head injury and that he would have more information about his status tomorrow. Carey did say Jones “sounded and looked great” the last time he saw him.

Here are some other excerpts and quotes from the press conference:

Carey on why the team has spiraled this season:

“When you’re struggling the way that we are struggling, I don’t think there is any one thing, one person, one side of the ball that is entirely the reason. I think it is a culmination of things. It is just disappointing. We knew we were in a rebuild this year. Coming off the Memphis game, certainly, we felt like we were on the right track, Certainly haven’t been on that track recently. We knew this was going to take some time. We have to evaluate everything along the way. We do that constantly, daily. We will continue to do that as we go into the offseason and address those things after the season. Right now, our focus is on Navy and trying to get this one for the seniors.”

Carey on Navy:

“They present a unique challenge. We played them last year too in a tight ball game. You've got to play assignment football against these guys when you’re on defense. Our offense, [Navy] is going to present a challenge. They move around, exotic looks and different blitz patterns. Certainly, have to dot our I’s and cross our T’s and be able to establish the run in this game. It’s going to be a quick game, it always is.”

Carey on preparing a young defensive line to face the triple option:

“It’s like I said, assignment football. But you have to be physical with that assignment football. You have to knock it back and you can see as you look at the different games versus Navy offense, you can see the teams that are doing that and aren’t doing that. First is that assignment football but first you've got to knock it back, you've got to play physical and … be disruptive. It’s a challenge, you can’t just keep going straight ahead on these guys. You have to engage a man and then block deconstruction and get into it.”

Carey on how the team’s preparation for Navy this season:

“We take time in spring ball to work on Navy. We take time in fall camp and then we took time in the bye week for Navy too. It is something you need to keep addressing so there is good recall when you do have to get into a game like this and play a different front with different assignments.”

Carey on Navy’s struggles in the third quarter this season:

“I haven’t looked at their scores by quarter yet, but since you mention that, just speaking plainly here, it’s such a different offense to go against. Speaking to that specific question you’re asking, I would imagine you get your feet in the ground and you understand the tempo and how it is going to hit so teams have an ability to adjust and keep adjusting. Third quarter is probably a good time teams have made an adjustment against them.”

Carey on preparing Justin Lynch to play against Navy’s blitzes and exotic formations:

“We are going to take some of that off of him and put it on the rest. You know, maybe not do some of the things that we normally like to do... Just to take it off of his plate and give us an opportunity to execute differently off of that.”

Carey on “what taking it off his plate” means:

“Normally, let’s say we have this big of a pot that is quarterback driven...Certainly, coaches and our [offensive line] have responsibilities every game plan, but we will probably shrink this one, shrink this one, and shrink this one a little bit to try and take things off his plate, which, you know we saw some of that last week with some improvement. Obviously, not good enough. Some improvement from him last week by shrinking things, so we will continue to do that.”

Carey on the obligation that comes with being a single-digit and if some single digits transferring has prevented the team from naming more:

“The obligation of a single digit has not changed from the standpoint of it being voted on by their team for deserving people who are best on and off the field. That is voted on the team and awarded that way. As far as the transferring, I think that falls into the new world that we are in right now. The guys have the ability to transfer and be immediately eligible. Everyone has a different reason transferring. It is across college football. It is nothing unique to Temple. It is entire college football right now.”



