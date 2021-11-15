Monday notebook: Carey previews Tulsa, updates status of Mathis

Temple coach Rod Carey talked to reporters Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference two days after a 37-8 loss to Houston that extended the team’s losing streak to five games. With the loss, Temple dropped its record to 3-7 overall and 1-5 in American Athletic Conference play.

“Certainly thought our defense played well enough to win and our offense did not,” Carey said. “Special teams, obviously the fake punt we were coming after it. Had a couple of missed tackles there. Certainly, felt like we could have gotten them down. The result wasn’t good enough.”

The third-year head coach also said starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis’ injury is improving, but Carey is unsure whether Mathis will practice this week or play in Saturday’s game against Tulsa.

If Mathis can’t play again this week, freshman Justin Lynch will make his fourth start of the season. Lynch finished Saturday’s contest with 119 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions off of 11-of-24 passing.

Carey also touched on some of the team’s struggles on offense, some general thoughts on Tulsa, and the team’s mindset despite missing a bowl game this season.

Here are some other excerpts and quotes from the press conference:

Carey on if he’s ever felt like he’s had to coach for his job:

“No. That doesn’t affect how we go about our deal. We know the profession we are in. We all choose it, so that doesn’t enter into anything that we do daily or thinking-wise.”

Carey on Tulsa:

“Tulsa is a big, physical team. [They] are big on the [defensive line]. They are big on the [offensive line]. They have good skill in all three phases. Certainly, it’ll be a challenge going on the road down there with them.”

Carey on the team’s defensive performance against Houston:

“Obviously, we wore out on defense from being out there a lot. At the end, there were some missed tackles and some missed gaps and things like that happen from being out there a ton. That’s why we need to pick it up on offense.”

Carey on the senior’s mindset despite being ineligible for a bowl game:

“We have a good group of seniors that are fully engaged, competing and playing some of their individual best football like Will Kwenkeu, who want to keep playing. For them, it is the last guaranteed two games that they have for our seniors. I addressed the whole team with it yesterday, and I said, ‘You’re going to be in this spot where you’re coming to the end, and you’re going to need the rest of the team’s help, and they need your help because they want to make a mark on this program and send us off into the offseason with some good momentum.'"

Carey on how injuries and transfers have affected the team’s consistency:

“Injuries are a part of it, and we are in an era now where the portal is a part of it. This is what you have to adjust to and this is how you have to go. It’s certainly not something unique to us as far as injuries and portals. You see it happen across all of college football. It is something that is a part of the game. You accept it, and you have the next guy ready to step up.”

Carey on if there is anything to be optimistic about despite two straight losing seasons:

“We made an intentional decision after last year to kind of hit the reset after the 2020 season, and we did that with a lot of youth. Feel like we’ve got a good young nucleus that is obviously well on its way to being very experienced. Not always playing well, but certainly gaining experience and learning from the failures. So, feel like we still have that good young nucleus in place going forward and feel like we got to add some things to it, and that we are well on our way to being able to do both of those things with our recruiting efforts and with the guys who are out there playing.”

Carey on how Mathis’ injuries have affected both and his and Lynch’s development this season:

“D’Wan [being] in and out and in and out has certainly hurt his development like it would anybody. Justin has been prepared and preparing, but certainly, we have to improve the quarterback play. Reps. Game reps and practice reps and all those things have to happen. Bouncing between the two hasn’t helped, but that’s been out of necessity. Feel like those will pay dividends down the road.”

Carey on what the coaching staff is looking for during the team’s final two games:

“Same thing we are looking to see each week is improvement. Certainly felt like we had that defensively, and at some positions, offensively last week. Not as a unit, certainly not, but we continued improvement and that improvement is going to equal better results.”

Carey on freshman defensive tackle Darian Varner’s development this season:

“He’s one of the young guys we are talking about with big picture stuff. The reps that he’s gotten in practice, the reps that he’s gotten in games certainly have allowed him to maintain and get better at his fundamentals, which are leading to good production. He is a slippery guy that has good hip movement and those things. He’s a tough block. I think as he gains that experience about when to use some of those traits and when to dial in and when to hunker in more like he is, you’re starting to see that production go up, and that’ll continue for him."

Carey on the team’s struggles with running the football:

“Well I think there is a combination of [running backs making bad reads and the offensive line not creating movement] and then also a combination of, we need to be able to throw the ball better. We are getting a lot of guys down in there, so even when we are getting blocked up right there is an extra defender in there. You have to take care of that with the passing game, and we haven’t been able to do that effectively.”

Carey on a realistic expectation for when Lynch will have fewer jitters at the start of games:

“If I knew that, then you and me should go to Atlantic City and then we can lay down a bet we know we can win. Everyone is different when it comes to that and how they mature and how they grow through preparation and those things. We will certainly work hard so that doesn’t happen at the beginning of the game period, for him.”