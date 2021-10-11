Monday notebook: Carey recaps Cincinnati loss, previews bye week plans

Temple coach Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference on Monday, where he recapped the Owls 52-3 defeat against the No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats and provided some details on how Temple would handle its bye week.

“Take from it what we can take from it, learn, move forward and get back to work this week,” Carey said. “We’ll take some time here to recruit this week as well. By Sunday, get fully all the way onto South Florida and get a good jumpstart on that game plan as well this week.”

Carey provided some injury updates on some ailing Owls. BUBO Yvandy Rigby and offensive tackle Michael Niese are both considered “day to day.” Carey expects wide receiver Randle Jones to play against USF after missing the past three games with an injury.

The third-year head coach also confirmed the team has not experienced any COVID-19 cases or had to quarantine anyone so far this season.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of Carey's press conference.

Carey on what went wrong against Cincinnati:

“I think they are a good football team. That is probably stating the obvious there. I think that, in some cases, we definitely have some things that we have to correct off that. In some cases, we just have to improve because they got after us in some instances. That we just have to get back and get better at. Good news is we have the ability to get better at those things. I don’t think it was just one thing... It’s a few things in there, but I certainly don’t think that it is something that we can’t improve on and grow from.”

Carey on whether the team has voted on Single Digits recently:

“Really, it hasn’t been brought up. Coming off that game we had other pressing issues to talk about other than those things. Don’t know if we will have another vote. Like we said before, we may, we may not. Right now, I haven’t discussed it.”

Carey on the team’s bye week schedule:

“We came in yesterday. Today is a normal off-day. It is an academic day that is always off for them. [Tuesday], we will get in a lift. Wednesday, we will practice. Thursday, we will lift. Friday, we will practice. Saturday will be another off day for them. Sunday, we will get in and practice as well. Taking our time here to get us as healthy as we can and still get some good work in.”

Carey on what the team has improved the most on:

“We are definitely improved. We are not where we want to be, right now. The number one thing is we have experience right now and we’ve had successes and failures through that experience. A lot more information has been gathered as far as the guys playing and being out there and knowing what to make and what not to make. I think we’ve gotten our quarterbacks enough reps here now that you don’t feel like you’re as light on reps there, so decision-making is getting better.”

Carey on if anyone separated themselves in the running back rotation:

“Well, I think certainly (Edward) Saydee has stepped into the starting role. I don’t think he’s separated himself to the point where it is him and one other guy. (Ra’Von) Bonner being back healthy now, you know, I’d like to see him get into that mix along with (Tayvon) Ruley. You’ve seen (Kyle) Dobbins and a little bit of Malik Copper. Good competition there. Saydee has probably separated himself a touch but not a big separation.”

Carey on the lack of explosive plays generated by Jadan Blue this season:

“I don’t know that I have that perspective. We are getting him touches. I think that the whole offense, at times, is not explosive. I don’t think that is conducive to him or not to him. I think at times we have looked explosive and at times we haven’t. I don’t know that I share that view.”

Carey on the team’s linebacker rotation and competition:

“There is great competition daily in there and you’re getting equal snaps there because they are all earning it. The starters are trying to hold off the backups and the backups are trying to become the starters. That is exactly how you want it to go, and I think we are getting good productivity out of those guys when you sit back and kind of look back at the first half of the season.”

Carey on the team’s defensive line rotation and competition:

“Up front, we are playing a lot of guys, and we like to play a lot of guys. You know, certainly, there is good competition there. I think there is also a factor of inexperience there. We are trying to get guys experienced, who are earning it in practice and get out there in a game too. We are playing a lot of guys up front, and I think that is leaning into good competition and a good rotation and the guys are staying fresh that way.”

Carey on why offensive coordinator Mike Uremovich is not on the sidelines during games:

“I think the biggest reason that we did that, with the young quarterbacks, we wanted the quarterback coach to be on the field so he could talk with them, meet with them, you know, face to face the entire time. So with that, you put [Uremovich] up, and then coach (Joe) Tripodi handles the tight ends with the offensive line there.”

Carey on how they will use the extra week to game plan for South Florida:

“The only new information we’re going to get on South Florida is their game on Saturday. We’ll get about, you know, somewhere in that 90 percent range done of the entire thing, and then you go back and fill in with that last game and should have good familiarity with it. The coordinators will be in this week, they won’t be on the road recruiting. They’ll get the majority of that done, and then the rest of us will catch up over the weekend on that gameplan and finish it all together once we have all the information.”