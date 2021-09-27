Monday notebook: Carey recaps Wagner win, previews Memphis

Temple coach Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference today, where he recapped the team’s 41-7 victory over Wagner and previewed the team’s American Athletic Conference opener against Memphis on Saturday.

“We got to work yesterday and got to work on cleaning up a lot of the sloppiness offensively,” Carey said. “Minus that first drive, where he had a free hitter on that first down that led to their only score, was pleased with the defense the entire day. Then special teams, minus the one turnover, which we've just got to get him coached about when and where to pick up the ball and not pick up the ball.”

The third-year head coach also mentioned that Florida transfer running back Iverson Clement is no longer with the team but did not elaborate any further. This comes one week after Carey said “the team had a plan in place and that the plan was being executed.”

Carey also provided a number of injury updates on some ailing Owls. Quarterback D’Wan Mathis is not 100 percent yet, but he came out “relatively good” from Saturday’s game, Carey said.

Last week, Mathis completed 22 of 32 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in his second Temple start.

Wide receiver Jadan Blue is expected to practice on Tuesday after recovering from an upper-body injury, and so is running back Ra’Von Bonner. Safety Daesean Winston’s and wide receiver Randle Jones’ statuses, however, are day to day, but Jones is “much improved,” Carey said.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of Carey's press conference.

Carey on the play of running back Kyle Dobbins:

“[Dobbins] worked. He’s one of those guys who pushed through the entirety of fall camp. Didn’t miss, was available. Certainly, last week, had a good week of practice and kept pushing. That got him in a situation where he earned what he got on Saturday.”

Carey on preparing for Memphis’ speed on offense:

“Rutgers had some tempo elements, and so did Akron. [Memphis] will change tempo. They are not always going at breakneck speed. Certainly, go fast at times and use the huddle as well. It is kind of normal college football. You got to be ready for the fast stuff and the slow stuff."

Carey on developing a freshman quarterback:

“I think there are certain things that you gain with experience and time. Certain things like that you haven’t been through a length of a season like this before so that can be challenging. I think there are both aspects to that.”

Carey on the play of freshman defensive end Balansama Kamara, who made his collegiate debut against Wagner:

“You get to keep what you kill in this game, like I’ve said a lot. He’s certainly done a nice job starting on the scout team and was nicked and bruised a little bit during fall camp, so I think he’s playing a little bit of catch-up right now. Certainly, like what we saw last week and the previous weeks that he’s been practicing. He’s certainly earned that time.”

Carey on how important it was for Mathis to get snaps against Wagner:

“A lot. Very. It is kind of an understatement. I certainly liked his approach better. Actually, him and I just had a conversation this morning. It’s always a good conversation with me and him. He certainly was more focused on what he had to do and how he had to do it. That was good compared to Rutgers last game. Really liked that.”

Carey on how Mathis played against Wagner:

“There is a lot to clean up still, but there was some really high-end execution as well. You know, you just got to keep going. It is not a switch that is going to turn on and turn off. It is something we are going to have to keep repping as we go here.”

Carey on Memphis’ defense:

“They are a good team defensively. I think they played some really good offenses and today’s college football that seems to be how it goes is that you try to hold down offenses. I don’t know that you can totally stop them ever. They’ve done a good job being an opportunistic defense and certainly have good players on that side. I see a strong defense that we are going against.”

Carey on the play of defensive end Manny Walker and his development:

“I think that started in the offseason, and how he approached his weight and his strength and developing that to the point that he has. You’re seeing dividends pay off to that hard work that started back in January for him.”

Carey on the play of freshman cornerback Jalen McMurray:

“You’re seeing improvement, and you’re seeing daily that he’s working hard. When you do that, you earn yourself onto the field. So as far as predicting the future, I would expect that he keeps working hard in practice, and he earned that time.”

Carey on whether or not the team's preparing for Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin differently than it has prior receivers:

“Something special, something out of the ordinary, is always indicative to the team that you’re playing. You’re always tweaking things for the games that you are playing, and this week is no different. [Austin] is a dynamic player, and you have to know where he is.”