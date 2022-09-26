Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Monday during his weekly media availability at Edberg-Olson Hall to wrap up conversation about Saturday’s 28-0 win over UMass and talk about the upcoming road game at Memphis which kicks off American Athletic Conference play for the Owls.

Wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, and redshirt junior linebacker Layton Jordan also spoke with reporters Monday. Sanders is coming off a four-catch, 101-yard game with a touchdown on Saturday against UMass. Jordan leads the Owls with 4.5 sacks and had a one-handed pick-six on Saturday.

This will be the second AAC matchup of the year for Memphis, as the Tigers already beat Navy 37-13 in week two. The Tigers are 3-1 to start the season and coming off a 44-34 victory over North Texas.

You can listen to Drayton’s Monday interview here and read some excerpts from it below.

Drayton on what has contributed to the recent success of the defense:

“ Knowledge of the system, trusting one in another, people doing their jobs, not trying to make the selfish play. Trying to make the unselfish play, do their part within the system, and they’re triggering to the football. They’re playing with confidence around the football. It’s amazing when you look at the sacks taking place, it is good coverage by the secondary, linebackers, and good pressure up front by the offensive line. It is a total team effort on defense right now and that’s something we’re excited to see.”

Drayton on Memphis’ offense:

“Their quarterback (Seth Henigan) is the real deal – 11th in the country last year in pass efficiency. This year he is already completing at 67 percent. He’s the real deal. He gets rid of the football when the throw is now quite available. He gets those sneaky yards scrambling and getting downfield. Then next thing you know, he’s got an explosive run play on. He’s complemented by a great group of wide receivers. Good size, good speed, and playmakers in space, and they have a strong core of running backs that are strong on contact, so he has a good complement of players that fit his style as a quarterback, and they’re doing a good job of building a system around him.”

Sanders on D’Wan Mathis becoming a wide receiver:

“It’s very amazing to see me and D’Wan line up at receiver. When he switched over to receiver, like wow, it’s amazing we’re on the same side of the ball. It’s amazing to see him being able to show his talent everywhere on the field. D’Wan is an athlete. He looks like Megatron out there in practice catching passes. He’s a receiver. He can play it all. He looks good at receiver. Every time he makes a good play, I’m like ‘You look nice, bro.’”