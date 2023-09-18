Temple is looking to build off of its dominant 41-9 win over Norfolk State and snap a 13-game losing streak to a program it hasn’t defeated since 1930 when No. 20 Miami visits Lincoln Financial Field Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Second-year head coach Stan Drayton held his weekly press conference with the media Monday and addressed what the Owls need to do to defeat the Hurricanes for the first time in nearly a century.

Among other aspects of the game, Temple’s defense will have to contend with junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who has thrown for 822 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception through three games.

“They’re playing to their strengths,” Drayton said of Miami, which improved to 3-0 last Thursday with a win over Bethune-Cookman after knocking off then-No. 23 Texas A&M the previous Saturday. “They definitely have a big-time quarterback. He’s big (at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds.) They’re big up front, they protect him well. He throws the ball with timing.”

In the Hurricanes’ backfield, Henry Parrish Jr. leads five Miami running backs with 192 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries with an average of 7.4 yards per carry.

“The running back is the real deal,” Drayton said of Parrish, who tallied 617 and 553 rushing yards in the two previous seasons. “He can hit a home run at any given point in time, so you just can’t be locked into the throw game. You have to be disciplined with your eyes and anticipate anything that could come of that offensive unit that Miami has.”

His defensive line, Drayton said, would have to “play their butts off, no doubt.”

That position group should get a boost from the return of defensive lineman Jerquavion Mahone. Drayton said Saturday that he expects to have the 6-foot-4, 300-pound starter back after he wasn’t able to suit up against Norfolk State. And fellow starter Allan Haye, who transferred to Temple from Miami prior to this season, will get a chance to play against his former team.

On the injury news front, Drayton announced that linebacker Yvandy Ribgy and center Rich Rodriguez were both day-to-day ahead of their game against Miami.

“They definitely have the right mindset,” Drayton said of Rigby, who did not dress Saturday, and of Rodriguez, who left the game with an injury and was replaced by Bryce Thoman. “If you ask them, ‘I’m playing, coach. I’m playing, coach.’ But it’s just a matter of day-to-day being smart. They’re doing a great job down in the training room to get those guys prepared and ready to go. Their mindset is there, so we just got to make sure their body is.

Temple once again mixed in Corey Yeoman and D.J. Woodbury to the inside linebacker position this past weekend. Woodbury led the team in tackles with eight, including half a tackle for loss, while Yeoman finished with three total tackles.

Drayton acknowledged they weren’t perfect, but also was impressed with their play in the win.

“They made some mistakes, but they also made some plays,” Drayton said. “One thing I do know between those two guys is they’re not going to loaf. They’re going to give you great effort, they’re going to hustle around. All our guys make mistakes from here from time to time, and they made their fair share, but it’s great to get those guys game reps so they can settle in and start to get a great feel for the system."