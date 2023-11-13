There's no hope of bowl eligibility anymore.

Now second-year head coach Stan Drayton and his staff have to make sure they and the players put Saturday's penalty- and mistake-filled loss at USF behind them and focus instead on winning the Owls' last two games, starting with Saturday's road matchup at UAB.

In starting his opening remarks with reporters during his weekly Monday press conference at the team's Edberg-Olson Hall facility, Dratyon said he really does believe that he's coaching "one of the toughest and most resilient teams" he's ever been around.

"In the sense," Drayton explained, "of never giving up, not quitting, overcoming so much that goes on that is obvious on the football field and some things that are not so obvious within the building."

But then Drayton wasn't shy when it came to talking about the duality of a team that currently sits at 3-7 overall and just 1-5 in the American Athletic Conference and 0-4 on the road.

"What's troubling is we play well in spurts," Drayton said, "and then there's times when we play God awful in spurts. We've just got to find a way. We haven't been able to put 60 minutes of good football, complimentary football together, and that part of it is frustrating, but when the lack of discipline in key moments shows up, those are the things you have to address."

Three E.J. Warner interceptions, a David Martin-Robinson fumble after a 30-yard catch and run, and Zymir Cobbs' personal foul penalty that helped extend USF's final series, were among the mistakes that hurt Temple Saturday.

Now Temple will turn its attention to a 3-7 UAB team coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. The Blazers are coming off a 31-6 loss at Navy.

You can watch Drayton's entire Monday press conference here and read some excerpts of it below.