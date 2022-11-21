First-year Temple head coach Stan Drayton met with reporters Monday for his weekly press conference at Edberg-Olson Hall to wrap up conversation about the Owls’ 23-3 loss to No. 25 Cincinnati and the program’s upcoming season finale Saturday against ECU.

The Pirates are 6-5 coming into Saturday’s contest, which is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field and will be televised on ESPN+. They lost 27-25 to Cincinnati two weeks ago before weathering a 42-3 rout at the hands of Houston Saturday.

Drayton said wide receiver Adonicas Sanders and offensive lineman Wisdom Quarshie are “day-to-day” as they continue to recover from injuries, and Amad Anderson Jr. will be back with the team Saturday after missing the Cincinnati game while serving a team-imposed suspension.

You can listen to his conversation with reporters here and read excerpts from it below.

Drayton on his relationship with the program’s seniors after only having been around them for a season:

“You’re fighting to get to know everybody in such a short period of time, and then you’ve got these seniors that we're trying to figure out. The one thing I can say is, people like Adam Klein, Isaac Moore and Jalen Ware, those guys have been consistently the same people on a daily basis. They've been very accountable guys. They've been open with their communication. They've earned my trust really early in the process. And I can tell that they genuinely love this place and care for their teammates. So that alone right there is something that we're trying to build this program on is truth, honesty, and sacrifice for each other for the sake of the program. They’ll forever be talked about as people who have helped build the foundation, the culture that we're trying to bring in as a new staff here at Temple, and I just really appreciate their their daily effort into actually buying in and trying to rally the troops in that locker room to make sure they all fall in line with what we're trying to do as a program, so I will always hold them in high regard. And I'll be emotional about those guys leaving the program, because in year one of my first year as a head football coach, it’s hard to trust too much, right? But those guys really earned my trust, and I'll never forget that.”

Drayton on how he keeps the team prepared for Saturday with fall break and Thanksgiving this week:

“The very first thing I said to him them morning is it’ll be a distraction if we allow it, but if we're trying to be what we say we're trying to become, then we eliminate distractions. So obviously with Thanksgiving, we're gonna give them a little bit of time off after practice Wednesday to go see their families. And Thursday, I expect them to be back here on time and ready to go to work with Thursday's practice, but not to lose sight of what Thanksgiving means for us as we continue to develop as a football program. Thanksgiving for us means we need to be giving thanks to the guys who have paved the way for us, our seniors. We cannot lose sight of where we're trying to go as a football program and trying to create a winning culture, a culture that wins championships, and this is another opportunity for us to work toward that goal, the long-term goals that we have in place as a football family that we all as a coaching staff and as a football team have agreed that this is where Temple football should be trending to. So we're all in this together, and we can't allow distractions to get in the way of what we're trying to achieve as a program.”

Drayton on what he has seen on film from ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers and running back Keaton Mitchell:

“The first thing that jumps out is you’ve got a real quarterback, a guy who’s a veteran, a fifth-year starter and been captain in three of those five years, and a left-handed guy who knows how to deliver a ball, doesn't flinch under pressure at all. He’ll hurt you with his feet if he needs to. There's a dynamic running back (Mitchell has rushed for 1,103 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry.) He’s probably going to be the most dynamic running back that we’ve faced. It’s hard to get a body on him. He's extremely fast, very instinctive, makes quick decisions.”