Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Monday at Edberg Olson Hall coming off a heartbreaking 43-36 loss at Houston. With two games to go now, the Owls will be in South Philly for the remainder of the season, and that starts with a matchup with No. 22 Cincinnati Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPNU.

Drayton opened his press conference with a statement about the unfortunate shooting at the University of Virginia that took the lives of three Virginia football players.

“I’d like to, on behalf of myself, the Temple football program, and this Temple athletic program, send our thoughts and prayers to the University of Virginia,” Drayton said. “(Virginia head coach Tony) Coach Elliot in his first year, they’re really going through some stuff. Three football players. I can’t really imagine that and what he’s going through, but again, send our thoughts and prayers to him and along with these young men and their families that are going through a tough time right now. Wish you all the best. And you know, Temple athletics will be behind you to the best of our abilities. Me personally knowing Coach Elliot, I’m here for you, buddy.”

Among other topics, Drayton spoke about the improvement of wide receiver Zae Baines, E.J. Warner’s 486-yard, three-touchdown performance at Houston, his team’s resiliency, and what has stood out to him on tape about Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are 8-2 on the year and 5-1 in the American Athletic Conference. Their losses this season came in Arkansas in week one and to No. 17 UCF. Their conference wins have come against Tulsa, South Florida, SMU, Navy and East Carolina.

You can listen to Drayton's conversation with reporters here and read excerpts from it below.

Drayton on Zae Baines’s progression:

“He’s probably one of the most improved football players on this team. … It’s been a hard road. It really has been from the time we’ve gotten here. There’s a lot that's had to change for him, both on and off the football field, and to see a young man, even this late in the season, that is making the strides to become better both on and off the football field, to see him have the on-the-field success during the course of a game is a true testament of being a resilient individual who was finally letting the guard down and trusting in his coaching, trusting his development and making some sacrifices as an individual. When you do those things, you tend to improve and have success, and it’s really fun to watch someone like Zae Baines go through that process. When you start from the bottom and here he is making plays for us on Saturday. So I’m proud of where he is now, but even more excited about where he’s going to become if he continues on this track. He can be a valuable weapon for us in the future for sure.”

Drayton on E.J. Warner’s performance on Saturday:

“Just a guy who was very decisive, got rid of the ball, had to make a couple of tough throws. Those defensive ends on Houston are real players, and the very first play of the game, he’s got somebody sitting in his lap and he’s got to deliver the ball for a completion. … So the composure, the confidence level, the way he’s spreading the ball around, again, shows you the knowledge that he has for the entire system.”

Drayton on the character of his team:

“That’s toughness, and we’re trying to build back in the Temple Tuff mantra. These are characteristics that our kids are showing now in year one of this program, this regime, and this is something that we will build off of for sure. This team and what they’re showing every week is something that will never be forgotten as long as I’m here. I will always remember this season and the things we were able to build from, from the lessons we’re learning right now during the course of the season. … We’re growing as a coaching staff. We’re growing as a team. These will be valuable lessons moving forward and these are things that will be able to catapult into a winning mindset.”

Drayton on Cincinnati:

“I’ll tell you what, Cincinnati is a very tenacious ballclub. They play very hard. They play very hard and very confident. Defensively, [Ivan Pace] will be the best linebacker we’ve faced all year. … Offensively, they’re very balanced. They’ve got running backs that have really good contact balance. They play on contact very well. We got to tackle our butts off if we stand a chance against them in the run game. … They’ve got two receivers that can flat-out go get it, big play-making guys. So the way they play their style of play, all three phases play hard as hell. We got our challenge, you know a nice little challenge ahead of us for sure. We’ve got to play our best game to be competitive with them.”