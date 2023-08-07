Temple is just six days into preseason camp under second-year head coach Stan Drayton, and the Owls had an NCAA-mandated off day Saturday. The team has only practiced five times so far, and the Sept. 2 season opener against Akron is still 26 days away.

A few names and storylines, however, are continuing to emerge, as Drayton, offensive line coach Chris Wiesehan and new defensive line coach Larry Knight discussed with reporters Monday following the team’s fifth practice.

Drayton touted the growth of graduate offensive tackle Victor Stoffel, calling him a “relentless leader.” And for an offensive line that protected true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner well but struggled to pave running lanes for one of the nation’s worst rushing attacks, their position coach sees improvement. Wiesehan said Monday that Stoffel is not alone in his leadership capabilities and included interior linemen Wisdom Quarshie and Rich Rodriguez in that conversation.

And along the defensive line, Knight will be charged in part with maintaining a level of production from a defense that produced an American Athletic Conference-best 38 sacks. While not all of them came from the defensive line, Temple did lose Darian Varner and his 7.5 sacks to Wisconsin via the transfer portal.

But Knight, now in his second stint with Temple after leaving North Broad Street to go work for Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech (followed by a brief stop at Toledo this offseason), sees some capable replacements and also mentioned a transfer and two true freshmen who have caught his eye.

You can watch Monday’s interviews here and read some excerpts from them below.

Drayton on Stoffel emerging as a leader for the offensive line:

“On the offensive line, I think Victor Stoffel was a guy who kind of took the bull by the horns. He’s very intentional about how he leads that group. He’s a relentless leader over there, and credit to the offensive line for following a guy who’s doing it right most of the time right now. Not everybody can be a leader. Sometimes we’ve just got to be great followers and we have a strong person like Victor that’s developing in that role and unafraid to address this unit and unafraid to set the standard for the unit. Then you’ve got to follow that guy.”

Wiesehan’s thoughts on the transfer portal and how Temple can develop and retain players:

“I think when you just plug and play kids … I think winning comes down to having great leaders and great teammates and having a superior culture if you want to win generationally, if that makes sense. If you want to set precedents like we did from even like Al Golden - give him credit where credit is due – all the way possibly to that (2018-19) year, that was a pretty cool era. I think work still wins, and development still matters. And if you can plug a guy here and he can help a program who’s got high character, then that’s good. It’s a benefit. But you need to make sure that (when) you kick the tires, you know exactly what you're getting, because I wouldn’t sacrifice talent for culture at Temple and expect to have long-term success.”

Wiesehan on the improvement of the offensive line:

“I just think continuity is key. I think the people that really follow us know that in 12 games we had 12 different starting lineups, and that’s challenging. We have to run the ball better. I’m excited about having (new running backs coach) Tyree Foreman being here. I’m excited about that running back room. I think they’re gonna make us better, make us look better, make us feel better, and I think the line’s gonna play harder and with more consistency as long as we stay healthy. It takes a group to run the ball, right? It takes a unit to run the ball, and our wideouts have been blocking really well in practice. We’ve had more explosives in this camp, probably due to our wideouts in our second level, third level, blockers, tight ends. It’s been fun. It’s been enjoyable, and I appreciate those coaches.”

Knight on his excitement on working under new defensive coordinator Everett Withers and Drayton:

“The opportunity to work with Everett is a big deal to me. I’ve known about him through a lot of my coaching mentors over the past few years, and Coach Drayton as well. That was more so what was appealing to me than the scheme. That’s all well and good, but we know year to year, different things can change, especially as the portal is going and players change and injuries happen and all those different things. It was more so the people that I have the opportunity to work with than the scheme. I know that Everett is big-time and good at what he does. He’s been an NFL coach, he’s been a head coach. And then Coach Drayton, the reputation that he has, I wanted to get around those guys, because at the end of the day, I have been coaching for a while now, but I’m still a young ball coach. So I’m still trying to pick up all the different things that I can learn from them. So that was more so what was the draw than the schematic part of it.”

Knight on some players who have caught his eye so far:

“(True freshman) Conlan Greene is doing a good job getting those reps in. (East Tennessee State transfer) Davion (Hood) is an older guy, but he’s a newcomer. He’s been flashing on film. And then (true freshman) Tyrese Whitaker, who’s from Philly, has been doing a good job of asserting himself as well. So we’ll see how many of those guys can push themselves into the lineup.”