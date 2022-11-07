Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters at Edberg Olson Hall Monday coming off the Owls’ 54-28 win over USF. The victory stopped a four-game losing streak and gave Temple its first American Athletic Conference win of the season.

With three games to go on the season, Temple will be heading into Houston to play its final road game of the season this Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Among other topics, Drayton did provide some injury updates for offensive linemen James Faminu and Richard Rodriguez. While an official injury designation was not given to either player, Drayton did tell the media they are both day-to-day.

“I know James Faminu was itching to get back on that football field,” Drayton said. “Obviously, transferring from Houston…. Two very competitive young men that are trying to get back, and this is going to be a day-by-day decision-making process, but they are progressing in the right direction.”

Drayton also complimented his wide receivers in their pass-blocking as part of Edward Saydee’s 265-yard, three-touchdown day. He also talked more about D’Wan Mathis’ continued progress from quarterback to receiver, and the challenge the Owls will face in defending Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, who threw for seven touchdowns and ran for another in the Cougars’ 77-63 shootout loss to SMU Saturday.

Houston is 5-4 and 3-2 in conference play after the loss, one that saw SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai throw for nine touchdowns, which won him the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week award.

You can listen to Drayton’s conversation with reporters here and read excerpts from it below.

Drayton on his wide receivers’ blocking during Saturday’s win:

“Our receivers did a great job. Jose (Barbon) did a phenomenal job of bodying up people as the ball was approaching his area. I tell you what, D’Wan Mathis did a phenomenal job on backside cutoffs on a lot of these explosive plays. You know, those are character checks. It really tells you a lot about the individual who’s not receiving the football, who’s away from the play when it's kind of put forth in that area. That type of effort to block for his brother, that tells you a lot about how we’re growing as a football team, how the individuals themselves are growing and becoming very unselfish, and that’s how you win ball games. It’s a very unselfish effort in the game of football and everybody has to be bought into it and to be able to put those examples in front of our team. For them to continue to grow in that way is pretty, pretty neat. Pretty special.”

Drayton on Mathis’s progress since becoming a wide receiver:

“That’s not an easy transition. You know, anytime you’re going from anywhere to wide receiver, you gotta remember, those guys run forever. All the time, they’re running. So number one, are you in receiver shape? And you know, it took some time to get in shape. You know, he’s not, running a whole lot at quarterback. You got a green jersey on, it’s always a quick whistle. You know, at wide receiver, every play lined up whether you’re getting the ball or not, you're running. It took some time to get in receiver shape. And then there’s an element to technique of fundamentals of route running, which is not an easy task. I think that the one thing that allowed him to transition rather easily is that he was a natural reader of defenses. When you play quarterback, you’ve got to have an understanding of what you're seeing and being able to make the midstream adjustments within a play as defensive rotations… But I love his demeanor. I love D’wan. He’s got a phenomenal demeanor and he’s got a want-to, he’s got that spark that’s going on right now where he wants to be really good… I think there’s a very exciting future for him at that position.”

Drayton on the team’s confidence heading into Houston:

“The fact that we have shown the ability to score points is something that is very encouraging. Very much a confidence builder for us and knowing what we're going to face in the Houston ballclub that throws the ball all over the place. That quarterback (Tune) is the real deal. He’s got some very talented receivers that are receiving on the other end, and they can take it to the distance and they can score points, and I think our guys are feeling good about it.”