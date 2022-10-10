Temple head coach Stan Drayton spoke with reporters Monday during his weekly media availability at Edberg-Olson Hall to talk about how the team spent its bye week in preparing for Thursday’s road American Athletic Conference game at UCF in Orlando.

The game is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

Among other things, Drayton talked about what the Owls (2-3 overall, 0-1 in the American Athletic Conference) need to do to fix one of the worst rushing attacks in the country, placekicker Camden Price, how to avoid the predictably of the play calls when backup quarterback Quincy Patterson is in the game, and how the Owls are getting ready to face UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

UCF is 4-1 and coming off an impressive 41-19 victory over SMU last Wednesday in the Knights’ conference opener. Their only blemish on their record was a 20-14 loss vs Louisville in week two.

You can listen to Drayton’s Monday interview here and read some excerpts from it below.

Drayton on what the team addressed during the bye week:

“Number one, we had to learn how to finish the style of defense that we're exposing on the first three quarters of most ball games, which is an aggressive style of play, but we’ve got to learn how to finish in the fourth quarter. We had to address some guys that were potentially backups that may not have been playing a lot of ball that can get some of those guys a little bit of spell here and there during the course of the game and be able to get those those starters finishing ball games. So that was one. And offensively, we really had to search for our identity, and it goes with who's available for us. We've been pretty beat up on offense in spots, and it's time for guys to step up. It's time for guys to elevate their level of play. Our quarterback (E.J. Warner) had to get settled into protection checks and managing the offense a little bit better that way. But it was good for us. Those guys took the right approach, had a great mindset about getting better. And I thought we addressed some of those things rather successfully during the bye week.”

Drayton on how to improve a rushing offense that is currently ranked 125th nationally out of 131 FBS teams:

“ We've got to make sure that our offensive line is doing a much better job of communicating what they see up front so that we’re targeting the proper people at the right times, and I think we had a lot of that going on. And again, shuffling the deck, that o-line has provided some inconsistencies that way. Our running backs, as we assessed it, they were not great reading the play from time to time, but there are times when the opportunities were not there for them. And then there were times where the opportunities were there and they weren’t taken advantage of it, so we were not timed up. And I’m hoping that we’ve really attacked that issue this past week and trying to get our guys a little bit more aware of what was going on, getting our guys up front targeting the proper defenders at the right times given the scheme called and our running backs making those guys right.”

Drayton on backup Quincy Patterson and the predictable play calling when he is in the game:

“We’ve got to use Quincy to his advantage. I mean, he does have the ability to run the football, but he can throw the football, too, so I think it’s just a matter of finding the right time to where we’re not predictable and giving him an opportunity to get the ball downfield. He throws a nice deep ball. He can throw the intermediate game really well. But again, his presence of being that pass/run threat gives you a certain style of defense that you see that we’ve got to learn how to exploit a little bit better as an offense. But yeah, it’s been predictable. We’re just trying to find our identity and trying to find a rhythm, and I think we’ve addressed that issue of the predictability issue with him just being in there running the football this bye week.”

Drayton on UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee:

“Plumlee is the real deal. There’s no question about it. He’s tough. If I’m not mistaken, I want to say he played receiver (at Ole Miss) a year ago (before transferring to UCF prior to this season.) So he knows what he’s doing when the ball is in his hands when it’s time for him to run, and he’s a tough nut. He’s a tough football player, not afraid of contact, delivers the blow, and manages the offense really well. So he’s definitely a weapon for UCF that we have to account for every play.”

Drayton on placekicker Camden Price replacing Rory Bell at Memphis and making a 47-year field goal:

“He’s doing great. You know, that was great to see him do that. … He kicked that thing against the wind, and there’s been a competition that has been brewing between he and Rory over the past weeks and he won that competition. And for him to be able to make a 47-yarder against the wind provided a lot of confidence for himself and for us as a football program. He’s been pretty much consistently kicking the ball that way in this bye week, so we’re hoping that he can be a weapon for us moving forward for us for sure.”