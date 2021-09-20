Monday notebook: Rod Carey dissects Boston College loss, updates injuries

Temple head coach Rod Carey gave his weekly press conference Monday where he touched on the team’s stale performance in a 28-3 loss to Boston College, how the Owls hope to correct some of their problems, and provided some injury updates ahead of the team’s next game against Wagner.

“Offensively, just didn’t do enough, and certainly Justin [Lynch] didn’t play well,” Carey said. “The rest of the guys need to step up with a true freshman in there. We strained to make the extra little bit that could’ve made the difference in some key situations.”

Carey said starting quarterback D’Wan Mathis is still at around 80 percent as he recovers from the leg injury he sustained at Rutgers, and they will know about his status for Saturday’s game Tuesday when the team practices. He added he thinks receiver Randle Jones will be ready to go for Saturday’s game after leaving the Boston College game early.

Carey said middle linebacker Will Kwenkeu and running backs Trey Blair and Ra’Von Bonner are considered “day to day,” but he’s optimistic about them practicing Tuesday.

The third-year head coach also touched on how the team needs to start games better, the play of the offensive line and the team’s success in pass coverage so far this season.

Here are a few excerpts from the rest of his press conference.

Carey on the team’s overall depth:

“I don’t think any coach ever feels like their depth is where they want it. They always want to be deeper, and we do too. For us, I felt like, as inexperienced and young as we are, for the majority of the team, depth was always an issue. With that being said, you’re seeing a lot of that youth and inexperience play and now has played and now has some time under their built. In a weird way, you feel good about the experience they are gaining.”

Carey on his philosophy for blitzing opposing quarterbacks:

“You either come after him or you don’t. Similar to what we did to [Dennis Grosel], not too far different plans there. A lot of it is how the game is going, to be quite honest with you. What you feel like your matchups are if you do come and blitz you feel you have favorable matchups even with the rush or with the coverage, or both. But a lot of that is dedicated by game situation and game setup. I think you can go in with a game setup, but game situation can end up dictating that at times.”

Carey on the offensive line’s and Justin Lynch’s struggles:

“I think it is probably an even split right there. At times, we were doing exactly what we thought we could do and getting movement and keeping people covered up. Then, maybe Justin being a little too quick didn’t let things develop like they should at times. Then, other times when we were patient enough, we weren’t covered up. Just kinda a perfect storm as it goes back and forth between those two position groups.”

Carey on the offensive line depth:

“I like our offensive line, and I like our backups right now. I think we are all progressing. Take away the false starts, I really feel like they played better, save that timing thing we just talked about.

“That’s a place I feel like our depth hasn’t been tested because some of the guys haven’t played meaningful time yet. Certainly feel good about the progression and competition in practice.”

Carey on offensive guard Wisdom Quarshie, who replaced Joseph Hopper on Saturday:

“[Quarshie] came in and did a heck of a job. You know, he’s working his way into being considered a starter there.”

Carey on how they keep the team positive and block out outside noise:

“I don’t pay attention to it. The negativity that surrounds, and like I said, things can go negative and with COVID, I think the whole world has been tested on that. We have not been. We have been positive and it is because of the choice we made and because of the effort we are putting on trying to get better. Like I said, I enjoy this team, and this team is working. Even with the mistakes that we made in that game and how frustrating that was at the time, and we’re getting better.”

Carey on the team’s slow starts this season:

“All three [games] have been a little different, and I said this to the staff the other day, for a young and experienced team, we have had to deal with a lot in the first three games. Some we have dealt with it very well, some we haven’t. Certainly, all of it is a learning experience.”

Carey on how the team can better deal with emotions during games:

‘You’d like never to settle for that answer as a coach. ‘Hey, it is just something you have to go through’ because you wanna think you can coach through that. While that is true, and we are, and we are going to continue to, there is an element of experience in there. Experience is a harsh teacher and a good teacher. That’s why you try to be prepared as you can.”

Carey on the team’s pass defense:

“There have been some position groups on our team that have been playing winning football. Certainly, the secondary is one of those with the linebackers because they have a role in coverage too. I think that is just a matter of they have been executing at a high level. We need to keep that going.”

Carey on Lynch’s decision to run the ball:

"There were certainly some that were called by us. That is part of an element that we believe we have to have in college football. That quarterback threat so that defenses have to account for him. There were certainly some scrambles there that were caused by different things by the rush or misread or miss mechanics.”

Carey on how it felt to have fans at the game:

“It was great. It was a great atmosphere, and we look forward to having a great atmosphere this week too. We got two more in a row at home, and we are certainly happy to be home this week too. I think everyone enjoyed it. I know our team did. That helped fuel the emotion.”

Carey on conference realignment:

“You know, it’s been a conversation in passing. I have not put any time into it. It is way above my pay grade. When the time comes I’m sure the people that in are in those decision-making roles, I’ll get a call, and they will let me know who is coming in and when they are coming.”