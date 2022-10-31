Temple head coach Stan Drayton returned to Edberg-Olson Hall to talk to the media for his weekly Monday press conference after a viral illness kept him out of the building last week and at home back in Philadelphia while his team lost 27-20 in overtime at Navy this past Saturday as assistant Everett Withers coached the team.

Among other subjects, Drayton provided some injury updates Monday. Offensive lineman Richard Rodriguez missed the game against Navy Saturday after sustaining a concussion from a car accident earlier in the week, and Drayton said the versatile redshirt junior, who has played both center and guard for the Owls this season, “probably will not be ready to go” when Temple hosts USF this Saturday.

Rodriguez was one of three injured starters along the offensive line who were not able to play Saturday. Drayton said the team is waiting on injured offensive guard James Faminu, along with starting center Adam Klein. Drayton said Faminu, a 6-foot-6, 305-pound redshirt freshman, is “fighting his butt off to get back” into the lineup to play Saturday.

“He’s a guy who’s a tough kid who loves to play,” Drayton, who did not specify the nature of Faminu’s injury, said. “He gets into that training room and he fights those guys. He’s fighting to get back.”

Regarding Klein, Drayton said, “We’ll get close to the game and make a decision, but I feel pretty good about Adam Klein.” And Drayton said redshirt senior wide receiver Adonicas Sanders, who missed the second half of the Tulsa game and all of the Navy game with a knee sprain, is doing “much better,” but offered no definitive word on his status for Saturday.

Drayton also talked more about Temple’s upcoming matchup with USF on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, which is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN+.

USF is 1-7 and 0-4 in the American Athletic Conference. The Bulls’ only win came in week two against Howard. They have lost to programs like BYU, Florida, Louisville, Cincinnati, Tulane, and Houston.

You can listen to Drayton’s Monday interview here and read some excerpts from it below.

Drayton on the Owls’ defensive performance at Navy:

“We found a way of getting into this little roller coaster of, hey, we’re gonna stop the run or whatever it may be. But what I do know is, we came out against Navy and played a complete game of complimentary defense. You know, the D-line, linebackers, safeties, all playing in tandem together. That was fun to watch. … The thing I do like is that there was a mindset shift in that second half when you're playing catch-up football and in that moment, our defense finds a way to continue to play. I will say for the first time this season, we got a fourth quarter on defense and finally won a fourth quarter on defense.”

Drayton on USF:

“I’m excited to see what we can grow in and what’s going to show up from the growth of the last game. I really am. I think our players are starting to get a good understanding of the direction they need to go into individually in their preparation to get ready to play a team like USF. USF is a very athletic football team. Athletically, on offense, they’re going to bring real speed at the wide receiver position. … No. 5 (Jimmy Horn Jr.), I’m gonna tell you, that kid can play anywhere. He is legit. … So there’s going to be some nice challenges for our defense this week to be able to tackle these types of athletes in space. And they have a quarterback (Katravis Marsh) that's going to put the ball where he needs to put it. He’s a legit player as well. Defensively they’re a good size. very athletic again. I love the challenge. I think our kids are up for the challenge.”

Drayton on the team’s mindset of winning:

“I don’t have the question of if our kids want to win anymore. I know they want to win. I don’t have that question mark anymore. It’s just, let’s find the things that we keep putting in our way to get them out of our way, so we can allow ourselves to win. We have to make mistakes that we can actually live through before we can learn and grow from. It’s what this team is.”