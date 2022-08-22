Monday notebook: Starters to be named next week

Stan Drayton held the first of his weekly season press conferences with the media Monday at Edberg-Olson Hall. The first-year head coach, among other things, talked about the Owls’ prep for next Friday’s season opener at Duke, the kicking situation, new single-digit cornerback Jalen McMurray, and his assessment of the team after its second and final scrimmage of the preseason, which took place Saturday at Chodoff Field.

Drayton said he will announce starters, including the quarterback, next Monday. Although he declined to name a starting quarterback, Drayton and offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf will likely decide between redshirt sophomore D’Wan Mathis, who threw for 1,223 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions last season, and transfer Quincy Patterson, who spent three years at Virginia Tech and one season at North Dakota State.

You can listen to Drayton’s full conversation with reporters here and read some excerpts from the interview below.

Drayton on what needs to be accomplished in practice before the season opener at Duke:

“We need to get more consistent in our execution. To these guys’ credit, they’re trying to execute the entire playbook. Now it’s time for execution. Fundamentally we need to be more sound, techniques need to be able to show up under pressure. That’s a Temple Tuff guy who, under pressure, the good habits show and as of now, some of those bad habits are still shining a little bit. In practice we’re trying to create these situations so in a game, it can show more consistently.”

Drayton on redshirt freshman cornerback Jaylen McMurray, who earned a single digit despite playing in just four games last season:

“To be a single digit as a redshirt freshman tells you a lot about the maturity and mindset about that young man. He has a very high ceiling, but he was rewarded with the way he carries himself every single day. The guy on the football field is a guy who hasn’t reached his ceiling yet, who is constantly working to be the best that he can be and to reach his full potential. We’re excited to have that type of leadership and that class and the gifts that will enhance over time.”

Drayton on Temple’s culture:

“We’re trying to set a standard, a standard that has existed here in the past. We’re trying to bring this program back to its Temple Tuff standard, meaning it doesn’t matter who we play or where we play them. We’re going to play a certain style of football. We’re going to start and finish a game with that mindset. From a recruiting standpoint, everybody looks a Ws. I hope the kind of kid who we recruit looks at the process and the type of men that we are building. I don’t put this all in one year, but what we're trying to build has a process. The people need to see us working towards those goals as a program.”

Drayton on Miami transfer kicker Camden Price and his ability to compete with returning kicker Rory Bell:

“(Camden) does have a good shot, he has a strong leg. Is he game-ready? We do not know that yet. Rory Bell, is he game ready? We don’t know yet. They have flashed, but we’re looking for consistency from those two legs. We will have an answer next week.”