According to a Sports Illustrated report, the monitoring firm U.S. Integrity flagged Thursday night’s Temple-UAB men’s basketball game for unusual gambling activity.

An American Athletic Conference spokesperson told Sports Illustrated that they were “aware [U.S. Integrity] flagged it.”

Significant movement in the betting line preceded Temple’s 100-72 loss to UAB, the Owls’ worst margin of defeat this season. The Blazers shot 60% from the floor and outrebounded Temple by 41-19. It was the program’s lowest single-game rebounding total in 36 seasons.

The AAC is contracted with U.S. Integrity, a company based in Nevada that on its website describes integrity monitoring as a process that “detects and discourages fraud, match-fixing, game manipulation, and other unethical or illegal betting-related activity.”

The Sports Illustrated report included an additional source that said Temple’s games have been monitored “for a while” by U.S. Integrity.

College basketball website Three Man Weave’s Jim Root said he noticed a similar movement in the betting lines before the Feb. 8 Temple-Memphis game as well.