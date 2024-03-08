Monitoring firm flags Temple's loss to UAB for unusual gambling activity
According to a Sports Illustrated report, the monitoring firm U.S. Integrity flagged Thursday night’s Temple-UAB men’s basketball game for unusual gambling activity.
An American Athletic Conference spokesperson told Sports Illustrated that they were “aware [U.S. Integrity] flagged it.”
Significant movement in the betting line preceded Temple’s 100-72 loss to UAB, the Owls’ worst margin of defeat this season. The Blazers shot 60% from the floor and outrebounded Temple by 41-19. It was the program’s lowest single-game rebounding total in 36 seasons.
The AAC is contracted with U.S. Integrity, a company based in Nevada that on its website describes integrity monitoring as a process that “detects and discourages fraud, match-fixing, game manipulation, and other unethical or illegal betting-related activity.”
The Sports Illustrated report included an additional source that said Temple’s games have been monitored “for a while” by U.S. Integrity.
College basketball website Three Man Weave’s Jim Root said he noticed a similar movement in the betting lines before the Feb. 8 Temple-Memphis game as well.
A tweet from The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil included a statement from Temple in response to the report.
Temple is se to play its regular-season finale Sunday at UTSA before the American Athletic Conference tournament tips off Wednesday in Fort Worth.