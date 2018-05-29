Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 15:50:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Moorestown (NJ) LB Josh Pearcy camps at Temple, plans return visit

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Josh Pearcy, a linebacker from South Jersey’s Moorestown High School, landed an offer from Temple after attending coach Geoff Collins’ Sunday camp.Pearcy, a versatile 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, also ho...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}