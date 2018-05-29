Moorestown (NJ) LB Josh Pearcy camps at Temple, plans return visit
Josh Pearcy, a linebacker from South Jersey’s Moorestown High School, landed an offer from Temple after attending coach Geoff Collins’ Sunday camp.Pearcy, a versatile 6-foot-2, 230-pounder, also ho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news