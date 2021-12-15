More poor shooting dooms Temple in 65-48 loss to UCF

Temple was able to scratch out wins in its first two games after its leading scorer, Khalif Battle, was lost to a season-ending injury.

The last two games, including Wednesday night’s 65-48 loss to UCF before a sparse crowd at the Liacouras Center, have been a different story.

As was the case in last Saturday’s 19-point loss at Saint Joseph’s, the Owls just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Except it was even worse this time around.

Temple shot an abysmal 27 % (15 of 56) from the floor and even more abysmal 3 of 30 from 3-point range. Point guard Jeremiah Williams led the Owls with 11 points but was also whistled for a critical technical foul that ultimately cost Temple the opportunity to get back into the game in the second half.

Wednesday, the Owls’ American Athletic Conference opener, marked the first time since the Charleston Classic that Temple has lost back-to-back games this season.

The game was not the best display of passing, as both teams turned the ball over 14 times each and only combined for 18 assists.

Freshman forward Nick Jourdain earned his first start of the season, replacing junior Sage Tolbert III in the lineup.

“I was just looking for some sort of spark,” third-year Temple head coach Aaron McKie said.

But Jourdain, a 6-foot-8 second-year freshman, couldn’t provide it. He shot 1 of 8 overall and 1-for-5 from three and had nearly as many turnovers (four) as he did points (five) in 23 minutes.

SLOW STARTS

Temple struggled to hold on to the ball in the first half, turning it over nine times. However, they had a 6-3 advantage in the points off turnovers category.

In Saturday’s loss at St. Joe’s, Temple had trouble containing 6-10 center Ejike Obinna. UCF started 6-11 center Cheikh Mbacke Diong at center, but couldn’t fully utilize him. Struggling to create open shots, head coach Johnny Dawkins took his big man out in an effort to go small and create points in transition, a decision that benefitted junior center Jake Forrester and the Owls as UCF had zero fastbreak points at the half.

POOR SHOOTING

At the under 12-minute timeout, the score was only 6-4. Temple was shooting 2-for-11 from the field and 0-for-6 from three, while UCF was shooting 2-for-13 and 0-for-3 from three.

It was a different story for both teams, however. The Knights were struggling to create open shots. Temple was missing open shots.

Things started to pick up afterward, as Temple took advantage of a 3-minute 15-second scoring drought from UCF to go up 12-6. UCF was 0 for its last 10 at that point. What Temple lacked in offense, it made up for on the defensive end with quick rotations and high effort when fighting through ball screens.

UCF cut the lead to 16-13 at the under 4-minute timeout. UCF redshirt sophomore guard Tyem Freeman scored or assisted on seven straight points for the Knights to spark the offense.

Temple led 19-18 at the half as the sloppy offense continued. The Owls were shooting 24 % from the field, including 7 % from deep. The Knights were shooting 19 % and 11 %, respectively. The two teams were tight in each statistical category up to that point. If it weren’t for UCF junior forward C.J. Walker’s eight rebounds, that would be the only category of separation as the Knights trailed Temple on the board 23-21..

CATCHING FIRE

The second half was a different story. The Knights started out on an 11-3 run in which Temple, mainly the backcourt of Williams and Damian Dunn, missed and turned down several open shots.

At the second under-12:00 timeout, the Knights led 39-27 and were 7 of 10 from the field. Temple, however, still couldn’t buy a shot, shooting 3-for-11 in that period. In the Saturday loss to St. Joe’s, the Owls shot 2-for-20 from deep. At the 11:45 mark of the second half Wednesday, the Owls were shooting 2-for-21 from three.

“We’ve got some soul searching to do as a team,” Forrester, who collected six points and five rebounds in 23 minutes, said.

Temple is now an atrocious 5-for-51 from deep in the last two games, abandoning the mid-range game the Owls excelled in earlier in the season.

“We’re taking a lot of uncharacteristic threes. We’re not that kind of team,” McKie said, referring to Temple’s off the dribble pull-ups from deep.

One thing is evident and obvious: the Owls need shooters Jourdain and freshman wing Zach Hicks to come to life in the absence of Battle. In addition to Jourdain’s 1 of 8 shooting, Hicks missed all four of his shots.

Also expected to be Temple's leading scorer in Battle’s absence was Dunn, but he shot 3-for-12 Wednesday and is 7 for his last 23.

“There’s no secret formula to it,” Williams said about Temple improving its shooting. “Just have to get back to the gym and work on it.”

McKie is also going to have to recruit shooters this offseason if Temple wants to compete for the conference championships that athletic director Arthur Johnson expects.

“We have to make shots,” McKie said. “We’re getting the looks… You have to score points to win.”

Diong fouled out at the 9:37 mark of the second half, but Temple could not capitalize on UCF’s handicapped paint defense. UCF guard Brandon Mahan depicted the story of the game for the Knights. After shooting 2-for-10 in the first half, Mahan finished with a game-high 18 points and shot 3-for-4 in the second half.

TURNING POINT

With 4:28 remaining, a Willimas breakaway dunk cut the Temple deficit to 49-40. Shortly after, Williams was called for a flagrant foul on a layup where Freeman slipped. Williams disagreed and was issued a technical foul but was not ejected.

Williams was called for his fourth foul shortly after and the Owls found themselves down 57-40 at the under-4 media timeout. In the bonus from that point on, Temple fans started exiting the Liacouras Center and the Owls were out of momentum.

“I have to be better, being one of the leaders on the team,” Williams said.

In back-to-back games, a technical foul has killed a Temple comeback and left the Owls deflated.

Temple’s next game is a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday in a City Six home game against Drexel.