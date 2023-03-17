At this time last spring, Muheem McCargo was transitioning from linebacker to safety.

A year later, his position coach sees a lot of progress from the 5-foot-10, 205-pound rising junior from Camden’s Woodrow Wilson High School.

“Muheem, when I first got here, he changed positions from inside linebacker to safety,” safeties coach Marvin Clecidor said Thursday following the Owls’ spring practice. “Because of that, Muheem always had the ability or knack to play the run. So he’s very instinctive when he’s down in the box, and I saw a lot of growth from him in terms of understanding our defense schematically from the time I got here to today’s spring practice.

“So he’s one of our most versatile guys on defense. We’re able to utilize him down in the box or playing back deep in coverage or even man-to-man or slot receiver. Muheem’s doing a lot, he’s very smart and I love him as a kid.

McCargo came to North Broad Street as a linebacker and played mostly special teams in a COVID-shortened 2020 season. More special teams duties followed in 2021, along with more playing time at linebacker in games against USF, UCF and Houston, including his first career start. He collected eight tackles against USF, made his first career start against UCF and then posted a career-high nine tackles against Houston.

Once Drayton and his staff arrived prior to the 2022 season, they transitioned McCargo to safety. He had 32 total tackles, four tackles for a loss, the first sack of his career in Temple’s win over UMass and the first interception of his career in the Owls’ loss at Houston..

“I’m just getting comfortable with the situation switching from linebacker,” McCargo said Thursday. “It wasn’t really hard. It was kind of similar in a way. But it’s working out for me so far.”

The safety position is one of the deepest and most competitive position groups on the team heading into the 2023 season. McCargo is in the same safety room as fellow South Jersey native Alex Odom, who finished third on the team in 2022 with 75 tackles. The departure of Jalen Ware leads to McCargo competing with returning players like Elijah Deravil, Camden High School product Corey Cuascut-Palmer and Brenyen Scott.

And highly touted transfers are also joining the group. Colorado State transfer Tywan Francis and Florida transfer Kamar Wilcoxson will also add to the high level of competition in the safety room. Francis started 15 games over the course of his last two seasons at Colorado State, and Wilcoxson, a former 4-star cornerback recruit who had offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn and Georgia, could also compete for a starting spot.

“It’s a very competitive room,” McCargo said. “We literally every day just go out and try to compete. Try to get the most reps out of each other, try to get the best out of each other, which is the one thing I can say. I really appreciate it when it comes to my position group. We just try to do everything right and just compete.”