Navy in no position to downplay Temple, says Ken Niumatalolo

Temple’s Senior Day and final game of the 2021 campaign will be Saturday when Navy comes into town.

The Midshipmen (2-8 overall, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) are looking to finish ahead of Temple in the league standings. Both teams have seen their struggles this season, and neither offense is averaging 19 points per game. Both defenses are allowing north of 30 points per game.

In Monday’s media availability, Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo sounded like Rod Carey after Temple’s loss to Houston.

“We haven’t played great complimentary football all year,” Niumatalolo said. “Our defense has played well. Our offense has struggled.”

Navy’s offense is only averaging 52.7 passing yards per game this season. The Midshipmen are known for their option-heavy, run-oriented offense, but 52.7 is low even for their standards. However, Niumatalolo saw positives from that unit in Navy’s Senior Day loss to ECU.

“I was encouraged because I recognized that offense,” he said. “That looked like Navy football offense.”

However, he only got a small taste of that offense, as the defense didn’t have it’s best week.

“It was hard to get them off the field,” Niumatalolo said. “We only had 48 plays on offense. … We still had our chances.”

The game was ultimately decided on a last-second, 54-yard field goal by ECU’s Owen Daffer, the kicker’s new career long.

Other than sophomore quarterback Tai Lavatai’s 27.4 quarterback rating, a big reason for Navy’s struggles has been the lack of consistency on the offensive line. As Niumatalolo mentioned, the Midshipmen started the same five offensive linemen for the full 2019-20 season.

This year, they’ve started 11 different linemen.

“I don’t think we’ve started the same offensive line once,” Niumatalolo said.

It also doesn’t help that Navy has the toughest strength of schedule in the country this season, which is why they have to take advantage of Saturday’s matchup against Temple before the annual Army-Navy game.

However, the veteran head coach isn’t looking past the Owls

“We gotta worry about ourselves,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s not like we’re Alabama or anybody. We’re 2-8.”

If Navy wants to secure its third win of the season, it will of course have to look to its rushing attack. The Midshipmen are averaging 229.8 rushing yards per game entering Week 13. Temple’s defense, which has spent most of the season in nickel and dime packages, is allowing 220.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Owls will also play their third straight game with 18-year-old true freshman Justin Lynch starting at quarterback. Lynch started against Houston because of D’Wan Mathis’ ankle injury. Now, for the second week in a row, he gets the nod because Mathis intends to enter the transfer portal.

“It’s always nice, if you’re an opponent, to play an inexperienced quarterback,” Niumatalolo said.

With only four collegiate starts under his belt, Lynch fits that bill.