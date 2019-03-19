In his final season at the helm of the Temple program, head coach Fran Dunphy has the Owls back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

This time, the 11th-seeded Owls (23-9) are in an East Region play-in game out in Dayton Tuesday night (9:10 p.m. tip-off on TruTV), and the winner gets No. 6 seed Maryland Thursday in Jacksonville.

But getting there with an eye on winning two games in Florida for the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 2001 will be anything but easy. In fact, Temple is a 3 ½-point underdog - and with good reason, one might argue.

Belmont (26-5) won 14 consecutive games before losing the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship game to Murray State and likely NBA lottery pick Ja Morant, but the NCAA Tournament selection committee decided to hand Belmont the OVC’s first at-large bid in 32 seasons.

Dylan Windler, a 6-foot-8 senior guard, leads a Bruins team that will be hard for Temple to guard. The Bruins are second nationally in scoring offense at 87.4 points per game (just behind Gonzaga) and lead the country in assists at 19.9 per game. And for an Owls team that is 174th nationally in scoring defense (having allowed 71.2 points per game), tempo could be a real issue Tuesday night. In addition to being sharp at that end of the floor (the Bruins are 20th nationally in offensive efficiency), Belmont is 31st nationally in pace of play and 15th in the country in possessions per game.

Windler averages a double-double of 21.4 points and 10.7 rebounds a game while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line. Temple sophomore guard Nate Pierre-Louis, the team’s best on-the-ball defender, could likely spend a lot of time guarding Windler. But with Pierre-Louis giving up four inches height-wise to Windler, it’s possible the Owls could switch out a number of players to face him up, including 6-8 junior forward Quinton Rose and 6-7 sophomore forward De’Vondre Perry off the bench.

And speaking of Rose, if there’s an X-factor for Temple, it’s him.

Senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. has been the Owls’ best and most consistent player. The first-team all-American Athletic Conference selection led the league at 19.7 points per game, but he’ll need help, and that help should come from Rose, who averaged 16.5 points per game this season but also struggled with stretches of inconsistent play. He’s the team’s best player in transition and its most capable offensive threat when it comes to taking defenders off the dribble and getting to the rim, and that could loosen things up for Alston, considering most teams have tried slowing him down by running multiple defenders at him off ball screens or forcing him to play a lot of isolation ball.

Belmont will also get a big lift with the return of 6-11 center Nick Muszynski, the OVC Freshman of the Year who missed the league’s tournament championship game with an ankle injury. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season while shooting nearly 61 percent from the field.

