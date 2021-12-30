New coach brings Temple a new 2022 commit
Temple added a versatile defensive lineman to its 2022 class on Wednesday morning when Aaron “AJ” Jones, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle from Connecticut, verbally committed to the Owls.Jone...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news