Temple coach Manny Diaz, who was introduced as the Owls' head man last week, signed 17 recruits Wednesday -- 16 of which had been committed to the program prior to Diaz' arrival.

Newark's Mohammad Kamara, the younger brother of former Temple linebacker Amara Kamara, was the lone uncommitted recruit to sign with the Owls.

“I do feel it’s a very strong class," Diaz told reporters in a Wednesday press conference held at Edberg-Olson Hall. "I do feel like there’s guys at every position on both sides of the ball that will have a chance to improve us, not just in terms of down the road but next season, where we really feel like we have a chance to be competitive for important things.”



The same day Fran Brown was announced as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, Diaz teased another staff addition, which could be announced later this week.

"There probably will be one more staff hire that you'll hear about this week that I'm over the moon for," Diaz said. "He's going to be a big, big boost for us. You'll have to come back to work tomorrow. We can't get that name out today, but it's one that I'm very excited and again, it'll really give us a big shot in the arm."

As for what's to come when the Late Signing Period begins Feb. 6, Temple will likely add eight more prospects to the fold.

"There might be room for potentially one of every (position)," Diaz said. "Certainly another o-lineman, certainly another d-lineman, perhaps another defensive backs, perhaps another wide receiver. What you have to counter that -- and we'll talk about this when we get the full staff together -- but what are our roster numbers right now? If you have these last eight spots -- let's just say it's eight -- how do we balance that?

"You have your holes and you have the best available, so we have to find out who the best available is. You go after these guys. With these last eight, I think you want to have a high standard and look for guys that we can win the league with."