New Jersey tight end Andrew Gillman commits to Temple

Mainland Regional High School (NJ) tight end Andrew Gillman became the latest recruit to join Temple's expanding Class of 2026 on Tuesday when he announced his pledge to K.C. Keeler's program.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Gillman chose Temple over 18 other offers, including FBS offers from Kent State, Army and Air Force, and a number of high academic FCS options like Yale, Penn and Columbia.

Gillman, who recently reported a 37-inch vertical leap, was utilized in the Mustang offense in a number of ways, including as an in-line blocker and also lining up out wide as a receiver. Gillman's catching ability was on full display in Mainland's NJSIAA Group 3 semifinal game against Holmdel when he scored a 51-yard touchdown in a 48-13 win.