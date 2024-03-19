Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf and three of his quarterbacks who are vying to be Temple’s new starter - Clifton McDowell, Evan Simon and Forrest Brock - spoke with reporters Saturday afternoon.

Things, of course, will be much different this spring now that former American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year E.J. Warner transferred to Rice following the season. And the numbers he produced - more than 6,100 passing yards and 41 touchdowns - will be hard to replace.

But with Warner’s departure comes an opportunity for some added “wrinkles” to the offense, Langsdorf said.

“There will be a bit more movement, a little bit more zone read with the athleticism of that position,” Langsdorf said. “But I don’t think you’ll see a major difference. You’ll see some wrinkles and tweaks, but nothing too crazy. We’ve been building on a lot of stuff and want to keep doing the things we’ve done well.”

Langsdorf also mentioned that he wants to implement more motion pre-snap as an opportunity to get some of his playmakers open and set up opportunities to create big plays.

The quarterback position - as it often is with most programs each spring - will be under the microscope, with McDowell (753 rushing yards and nine touchdowns at Montana last season), Simon (threw for 952 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons at Rutgers) and Brock (all-conference JUCO quarterback at Santa Monica Community College in 2022), all bringing different qualities and skills to the position as they try to fill the big shoes Warner vacated.

The competition will remain open throughout the remainder of the spring season, with Langsdorf saying “we have no depth chart right now” on Saturday.

Another big emphasis of Langsdorf’s media availability was the veteran coordinator addressing the offensive line, one that has been beset by injuries in his two seasons on North Broad Street with head coach Stan Drayton, and one that has struggled to establish any continuity and rhythm.

Former center Richard Rodriguez is out of eligibility, and right tackle Victor Stoffel’s decision to transfer to Cal is a big loss for the Owls, who addressed the position in the 2024 recruiting class by adding players like South Carolina transfer Grayson Mains and JUCO transfers Mausa Palu and Linus Lindberg from College of the Canyons.

So far, Langsdorf seems cautiously optimistic.

“We’ve got to be able to be a little bit more fluid,” he said. “We’re trying to get stronger in the weight room and keep recruiting guys that we feel could fit and plug them in. … I feel better about that group. It's looking improved and they’re coming together and we got some new faces up there that are playing pretty well.”