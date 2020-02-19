Nixon takes in Temple game among impressive list of visitors
Daniel Nixon, a three-star small forward from The Hill School in Pottstown, took in Temple’s game against Villanova Sunday at the Liacouras Center on an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-7, 218-pound cl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news