News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 15:58:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Nixon takes in Temple game among impressive list of visitors

Sam Neumann
OwlScoop.com Staff Reporter

Daniel Nixon, a three-star small forward from The Hill School in Pottstown, took in Temple’s game against Villanova Sunday at the Liacouras Center on an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-7, 218-pound cl...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}