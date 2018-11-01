ORLANDO -- Despite 670 yards of total offense and 444 yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Anthony Russo, Temple fell 52-40 to No. 12 UCF Thursday night at Spectrum Stadium.

The Owls dropped to 5-4 overall and suffered their first American Athletic Conference loss of the season. UCF improved to 8-0 and extended its winning streak to 21 games, the longest in the nation. The Knights also gained control of the league's East Division standings and an inside track on advancing to the conference championship game.

Russo's 444 yards through the air left him just two shy of setting the program's single-game passing record.

Listen to postgame interviews with Russo, Temple coach Geoff Collins and wide receiver Ventell Bryant here. Bryant caught seven passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Geoff Collins

Anthony Russo

Ventell Bryant