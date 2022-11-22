BROOKLYN, N.Y. –Temple lost 61-49 to Richmond in the Empire Classic consolation game Tuesday night at Barclays Center. The Owls (2-4) lost both neutral-site games in consecutive days due to turnovers and inefficient offense.

If the Owls are going solely on building a March resume with their nonconference schedule, the hopes of an at-large NCAA Tournament bid are dwindling. Temple shot 18-of-49 from the floor and 10-of-27 from three-point range. Those numbers were not enough to overcome the Spiders (3-3), who made 23 of 53 shots and had only 10 turnovers.

Temple was also without starting guard Jahlil White, who is considered day-to-day with a knee injury.

Richmond’s 13-point win is an indictment of Temple. Through six games, the Owls are regressing and have lost three of their last four games since knocking off then-No. 16 Villanova back on Nov. 11. Temple finished with 16 turnovers, 14 of which came in the first half, and gave up 26 points inside the paint.

Temple’s roster might be more talented compared to Richmond, but the Spiders managed to contain the Owls on offense, where they again failed to put anything cohesive together.

The only remaining option for Temple is to learn from this experience.

“We will have to work our tails off the next few days,” head coach Aaron McKie said. “It is more mental to me compared to physical aspects. We got to get right mentally, too much up and down. We need more consistency. And that’s from top to bottom with everybody.”

Top performers

Temple guard Khalif Battle, who went 10-of-20 for 26 points, including a career-high six three-pointers, created mismatch problems for Richmond defenders. At the beginning of the second half, Battle made four consecutive threes.

Battle went 0-of-5 for two points and only played 19 minutes against Vanderbilt a week ago. Since then, Battle has scored 67 points over the last three games. However, Battle turned the ball over six times Tuesday night and could be more efficient at times.

Temple guard Hysier Miller finished with 10 points, a career-high seven rebounds and six assists.

Richmond forward Tyler Burton, who shot 8 of 17 for 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, put together a solid performance. His teammate, guard Andre Gustavson, made 5-of-6 shots for 12 points.

Momentum shifts

Richmond went on a 20-5 first-half run that lasted 8 minutes, 37 seconds. The Spiders capitalized on 14 Temple turnovers in the first half to take a 27-21 halftime lead.

This formula continued.

The Spiders then went on a 12-2 second-half run. Temple lost to Saint John’s because of turnovers and offensive droughts. The outcome from Tuesday night was nearly identical, as Richmond outsmarted Temple and made fewer mistakes.

Concerns moving forward

To make an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2019, the Owls have to clean up the little things. They struggle to operate against half-court pressure and stand around too much on offense, among other issues.

Richmond scored 16 points off turnovers. Temple also shot 3-of-7 from the stripe and was outscored 34-28 over the last 20 minutes.

And the performances of a few individual players are concerning.

Guard Damian Dunn, who went 0-of-4 for one point Tuesday night, has struggled to regain his magic from the first three games. After erupting for a career-high 38 points against Vanderbilt last week, Dunn has shot just 4 of 22 over the last three games and committed 15 turnovers.

“Just stick with it,” McKie said when asked how Dunn could break out of his slump. “Trust in him and believe in him, let him know that. He’ll figure it out. He’s been playing basketball for a long time. He’ll figure it out. We need him out there. We need his leadership. We need him on the offensive side and on the defensive side. He’s one of our playmakers…”

Forward Jamille Reynolds, who scored a career-high 24 points against St. John’s Monday night, was frequently double teamed, did not score in 18 minutes of action, and committed three turnovers. Vanderbilt transfer guard Shane Denzonie, who replaced White’s minutes on Tuesday night, went 1-of-5 for two points.

Postgame audio

Listen to the postgame interview with Aaron McKie and Khalif Battle here.

Up next

Temple returns home to play City 6 rival Drexel Sunday at the Liacouras Center. Tip off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN +.