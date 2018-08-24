Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 09:10:05 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Noah Fernandes sets return trip to Temple for official visit

Matt Vender • OwlScoop.com
@Matt_Vender
Recruiting Analyst
Matt Vender has covered Temple football, basketball and recruiting since 2013.

Noah Fernandes, a 3-star point guard from Woodstock Academy in Massachusetts, took an unofficial visit to Temple earlier this month. Fernandes, who holds offers from programs such as DePaul, East C...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}