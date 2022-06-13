Ocean Township High School QB Tyler Douglas commits to Temple

After taking an official visit to Temple this past weekend, Ocean Township High School quarterback Tyler Douglas announced his verbal commitment to the Owls Monday afternoon.

Douglas, who also holds offers from UConn, Tulane and Old Dominion, became the third player from the 2023 class to commit to Temple, joining 3-star wide receivers Richard Dandridge and Nathan Stewart.

A a 6-foot-1½, 193-pound dual-threat quarterback, Douglas tallied 881 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions last fall as a junior, completing 56 of his 114 attempts. And on the ground, Douglas scored eight touchdowns and ran for 815 yards.

Douglas told OwlScoop.com's Cayden Steele earlier this month that he plans to major in computer science or cyber security in college. You can read that story here.

Stay tuned for more on Douglas' verbal commitment to Temple in the coming days.