After watching one coach leave for what he called his dream job and shaking their collective heads at his not-for-long replacement who bolted after just 18 days, it’s fair for the Temple fan base to cast a discerning eye upon Rod Carey, who was introduced as the Owls’ new head football coach Friday evening at a press conference in the Liacouras Center’s Fox-Gittis Room.

The 47-year-old Carey, who went 52-30 and won four Mid-American Conference division titles and two conference championships in six seasons as the head coach at Northern Illinois, essentially replaces Geoff Collins, the Atlanta native who left Temple after two seasons back on Dec. 7 to become the head coach at Georgia Tech. Technically speaking, Carey replaces Manny Diaz, the former Miami defensive coordinator who came in after Collins, but we know how that turned out.

Either way, Carey’s formal introduction Friday brought to an end a tumultuous and bizarre 35-day period thrust upon the program, with Diaz’s double talk bringing about the bizarre.

So there stood the new guy, a former center at Indiana who has done all his coaching apprenticeship in the Midwest, from his start as a GA at Minnesota to stints at Wisconsin-Stout, Illinois State and North Dakota before getting to Northern Illinois in 2011 and becoming the head coach at the tail end of the 2012 season.

On the surface of his resume, there’s not a lot that connects Carey to Temple -- or even the Northeast region of the country, for that matter. People will wonder how he will build out his staff (a source familiar with the situation said Carey will look to keep Ed Foley, Fran Brown, Adam DiMichele and Gabe Infante on board), and they’ll ask if he can forge successful recruiting relationships in this area. That’s fair.

But beyond the surface, there is a little something there. There has been a little something there. Carey wanted to know and cared to know about the Owls long before he got the opportunity to coach them, and that perhaps put him a step ahead during the process of landing the job.

“When it came time to make the decision, there wasn’t a decision to make,” Carey said. “It was time to be here.”

Temple, after almost being dropped as a program entirely, revived itself in the MAC from 2007 to 2011, and Carey spoke of admiring the Owls from afar as they managed to win games and send a number of players to the NFL.

“And I think there are some guys that are going to go on (to the NFL) off this roster, too,” Carey added as a tip of the cap to a group of players he’s yet to meet but has watched on film.

In developing that admiration for Temple, Carey said he had the opportunity to create some dialogue with former Owls head coach Matt Rhule, who left Temple after the 2016 season to go to Baylor. Carey accurately joked that in the MAC, you sometimes play on virtually every other day of the week, so some of your Saturdays are free to watch other games.

So he watched Temple on several occasions. His former wide receivers coach, Frisman Jackson, spent the 2012 season at Northern Illinois and eventually landed at Temple with Rhule during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

That added part of what Carey called a vested interest in the Owls.

“So I would watch,” Carey said. “And when it came to it, man, this is the team I wanted to watch. And it was so fun to watch how they played and what they did. That, to me, when this opportunity came up, I was excited about it from the start. Incredibly excited about it because of what I saw on TV and how this 125 played.”

Fast forward to last month, when Diaz bolted back to Miami for the head job less than 24 hours after Mark Richt retired to create the opening. Carey said Rhule was “gracious” with his time in giving him a crash course on Temple.

“We spent quite a bit of time on the phone together,” Carey said, drawing out the word ‘quite’ for emphasis.

“He loves this place,” Carey added. “He loves Baylor, don’t get me wrong. But he loves this place, and he was so open and honest about how they did things when he was here, and it was great to have that insight.”

And Rhule’s biggest piece of advice was?

“Be yourself,” Carey said. “He said Philadelphia people will respect you if you’re just yourself. And I said, ‘Well, that’s easy, because I can’t be anybody else.’ And I’m not going to try to be.”

It should be noted that Rhule extended the same courtesy to Diaz. They talked. He encouraged Diaz to hire St. Joe’s Prep coach Gabe Infante, a nationally-respected, four-time PIAA state champion, as his linebackers coach, which he did.