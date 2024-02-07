For the second consecutive year, Temple has added more than 40 new players in the offseason.

After landing 23 players on Dec. 20th’s National Signing Day, the Owls followed that up by adding 19 more players who signed their National Letter of Intent to Temple Wednesday.

Out of the 19 new players, 12 of them are JUCO athletes and seven are freshmen.

“We were very conscious of locking into certain guys with chips on their shoulders,” Temple head coach Stan Drayton told reporters Wednesday. “Guys with something to prove. Guys who love football. Guys who are willing to be great in all phases of their life, academically, taking advantage of what our great city of Philadelphia has to offer. So very excited about what we got going on right now.”

Because of the lure of opportunities that exist elsewhere with NIL and the transfer portal, it can be difficult to build a culture and future for a program with the amount of players coming and going. Drayton understands that, and it has been a focal point for him throughout his recruitment process.

“We’re going to live and learn as we go here,” Drayton said. “To the best of our ability, we have to vet these players out. You have to ask the tough questions. There are some things that are going to be demotivators for us in conversation, even regardless of their playing ability. If they came in with the mindset of gaining resources that Temple can’t provide, then they’re not here.

“You’ll be amazed at the mindset of these young men nowadays. There are other motivators than just football and here at Temple, we’re trying to lock into the people that are serious about getting a great degree and playing great football, and that was the deal. The guys that are here that signed that paper, they took the bait hook and sinker on what this program is, what it’s about, and where we’re trying to go.”

Below are some excerpts from the media session.

Drayton on the quarterback room, which now includes Montana transfer Clifton McDowell:

“Between Clifton and (Rutgers transfer and December signee) Evan (Simon), they bring some experience. Evan being a footprint guy, it makes sense. He was born and raised in the great state of Pennsylvania, and he’s got a chip on his shoulder with how things went at Rutgers. Not to undermine what the people in that room are going to bring to the table. Forrest Brock, a guy that played a little for us last year, we know what he’s capable of and we know what his ceiling is. To make him better, you gotta bring in some competition. The days of sitting back, you’re just the next man up, to me in my opinion, that’s not how you win ball games.

“It’s about creating competition in those rooms, where everybody is getting better because there is competition around you every single day. So when you bring in guys like that, especially someone like Clifton, who competed for a national championship, who wants a chance to play and level up and prove himself as a guy, he's coming in here with a chip on his shoulder. He has a real mission, a real purpose and that, in my opinion, will help to eliminate some of the complacency that gets sent in some of those rooms and force those individuals to come in to work and get better every single day.”

Drayton on the linebacker room after the Owls signed four more players at that position Wednesday in North Allegheny High School’s Tyree Alualu, Cedar Grove (GA) High School’s Wesley Brown, Foothill College’s Eric Stuart and East Carolina transfer Tyquan King:

“I will learn more when we get into spring ball. I do feel comfortable about what they bring to the table. They’re good football players. They’ve got a great mindset, a great approach and a very high football IQ. But we’ll see what we really have in the spring. What we saw on film, what we’ve vetted out to get to this point we feel extremely comfortable with.”

Drayton on Grambling State wide receiver transfer Antonio Jones and his relationship with new wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier, who coached him at Grambling:

“He’s a guy who believes he should be playing a level up, and believes that he is better than where he is coming from. He saw an opportunity here obviously. … He (Carrier) said that there were a few guys he believes that could come help us win ball games. Antonio’s name came up as a guy who handles his business on and off the football field. He’s a leader in the room and loves to play football. If you saw the same film that I saw against LSU, I mean, he can get it done. We’re excited about what he brings to the table from an athleticism standpoint, but also the intangibles of him being a leader and what he's done to play above his head.”

Drayton on freshman linebacker Tyree Alualu and his father (Tyson Asi Alualu) and uncle (Troy Palamalu) both playing in the NFL :

“He’s got a long history of NFL lineage in his family and understanding what it takes to get to that level. The commitment, seeing the sacrifices that both those two individuals had to make to stay at that level, that’s huge for a young man that has the hopes and dreams of going to the NFL. There’s guys that say that and then there’s guys that understand what it takes to get there.

“He’s a guy that played on a very strong North Allegheny team this year, and he’s a guy that played both ways. He played running back and he’s playing linebacker. What we found in our past is that guys who have transitioned from running back play to linebacker play do extremely well. The instincts are going to be there. He’s not a very big guy, but he’s very, very explosive on contact. He’s good at tackling, but his ability to anticipate schemes is going to be something that’s a strong suit for him. I’m very very excited about him. He’s going to be a hell of a player for us.”

Drayton on the incoming freshmen:

“With the freshmen we have coming in, we got some really good body types there. Broad shoulders, long arms, and again a good mental makeup that we feel fits the makeup of the program. We know if they come in and drink the Kool Aid the right way that they’re going to develop into some really, really good football players, that's you have to build the depth chart that way. Where you got a good mix of junior college guys, but experienced guys, we know we're going to develop into great football players.

“How do you develop a culture? Again, that's it. It's the buy-in to all of that. What they said they wanted is what we provide here at Temple, and they've bought into that piece of it, and they're real about it, which is what we're finding out right now here in winter conditioning and mat drills and all that stuff is we're finding out who they are. And right now, they're showing us that what they said is who they are and they really want this and that makes for an easier transition into the culture that we're building here.”